Bobby Deol Shares A Romantic Birthday Wish For ‘The Woman’ Who Has His Heart

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) star Bobby Deol has the sweetest birthday wish for his wife Tania, and said that she has his heart forever and always.

Bobby took to Instagram, where he shared a mushy picture posing with his wife. In the image, the is seen tightly hugging Tania as the two posed for the lens. In the image, the looks dapper in a white T-shirt paired with dark hued pants and sneakers.

“Happiest birthday to the woman who has my heart, forever and always,” he wrote as the caption.

Bobby, who is the son of veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra, married Tania in 1996. They have two sons Aryaman Deol, Dharam Deol.

On the work front, Bobby's latest movie is“Daaku Maharaaj”. He revealed that he wanted to do something“massy and earthy” and hence he chose the film to be his debut Telugu movie.

“What drove me to this project was the subject; it was very earthy, and I was looking for something which is massy and earthy and with emotions that the masses and the whole of India can connect with,” said Bobby.

“Daaku Maharaaj”, which stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, is about a daring robber, striving for survival and establishing his own territory amid conflicts with powerful adversaries.

He added:“Working with Bala Sir for the first time-that was so exciting, and I really had to do this film. Then discovering Bobby as a director who has done such an amazing job as a director-I wish the team all the best.”

Directed by Bobby Kolli,“Daaku Maharaaj” was recently under the scanner as“Dabidi Dibidi”, which is from the film“Daaku Maharaaj”, faced backlash on social media courtesy the age gap between 30-year-old Urvashi and Nandumuri, 64. It was also criticised for its inappropriate choreography.