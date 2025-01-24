Dadu Gardens Reopens With New Season Of Play And Dynamic Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar, announced reopening of the fully operational Dadu Gardens, the vibrant green lungs of the Museum yesterday for a new season of fun-filled activities.

Located in Al Bidda Park, Dadu Gardens invites families with children aged 12 and under to rediscover the magic of nature-driven play in unique indoor and outdoor spaces dedicated to exploration, creativity, and learning. To mark the occasion, Dadu is offering free admission on the opening day.

David Taylor, Deputy Director of Project & Operations at Dadu, said,“This new season of play 2024 and reopening of Dadu Gardens builds on the success of previous years, further enhancing our ongoing commitment to promote learning through open-ended play. We hope to welcome even more families this year, creating opportunities for them to strengthen bonds while embarking on exciting and meaningful learning journeys together, which is at the heart of Dadu's mission.”

Dadu - meaning“marks of play” in Arabic - focuses on promoting learning through open-ended play, encouraging creativity and experimentation to unlock infinite possibilities for children. The Dadu Gardens are a natural extension of this mission, aligning with the future Children's Museum's core goal of strengthening family bonds through shared experiences.

Farah Al Taweel, Deputy Director for Curatorial Affairs and Exhibitions at Dadu added,“Dadu Gardens is more than just a space for play-it's an experience designed to ignite the imagination and promote development in children.

“The Gardens reflect our commitment to creating a sustainable and enriching environment where families can explore, learn, and grow together. Through a variety of hands-on experiences, children will have the opportunity to develop skills that will serve them for a lifetime.”

Spanning an impressive 14,500 square meters, the Gardens are“living classrooms,” where nature and interactive play come together to nurture both cognitive and emotional development in children.

Both indoor and outdoor interactive play spaces are thoughtfully designed to nurture curiosity, spark creativity, and foster meaningful family connections.