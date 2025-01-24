Makemytrip Achieves All-Time High Quarterly Revenue And AOP As Indian Travel Demand Continues To Rise

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) January 23, 2025 - MakeMyTrip Limited, India's leading service provider, announced its unaudited and operating results for its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Business & Financial Highlights | Q3 FY25

 Revenue as per IFRS grew by 26.2% YoY in constant currency to $267.4 million in Q3 FY25 from $214.2 million in Q3 FY24.

 Adjusted Operating registered growth of 37.6% YoY and reached $46.0 million in Q3 FY25 compared to $33.4 million in Q3 FY24.

 Profit for Q3 FY25 was $27.1 million, compared to $24.2 million in Q3 FY24.



Commenting on the results, Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip, said,“The Indian travel and tourism sector is witnessing robust growth, reflecting a strong desire among travelers to explore new horizons. While Indian destinations continue to shine, many countries have made significant efforts to attract Indian travelers. Our strong performance this quarter reflects these macro trends, along with our focused execution and commitment to customer centricity.”



Commenting on the results, Mohit Kabra, Group Chief Financial Officer, MakeMyTrip, said,“Our robust financial performance this quarter across all lines of business underscores our strong execution of strategic priorities and the resilience of the travel sector. Our disciplined approach to cost management, combined with targeted investments in technology and customer experience, has enabled us to capitalize on growing travel demand and drive profitable growth.”

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Aashita Gupta

Email :...