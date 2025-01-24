More Criminal Will Be Deported To Afghanistan: German Interior Minister

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following a deadly knife attack in Germany, the country's Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, stated that efforts are being intensified to deport more convicted criminals to Afghanistan. She emphasized that Germany is the only European country that has deported serious offenders to Afghanistan since the took power.

The knife attack in Aschaffenburg, Germany, resulted in the death of a two-year-old child and a 41-year-old man. A 28-year-old Afghan asylum seeker has been arrested in connection with the incident. The attack has reignited debates about deporting criminal asylum seekers to Afghanistan, especially as Germany approaches its general elections.

On Thursday in Berlin, Minister Faeser reiterated Germany's unique position in deporting serious offenders to Afghanistan and announced plans to expand these efforts. She criticized the inefficiency of the Dublin Regulation in the European Union, stating,“The Dublin system no longer works.”

The Afghan asylum seeker, who is a suspect in Wednesday's attack, should have been deported to Bulgaria under the Dublin Regulation. However, German authorities stated that the deportation could not proceed due to the expiration of the allowed timeframe.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with tributes being paid to the victims-a two-year-old child and a 41-year-old man. Political leaders have also voiced strong opinions on the matter, particularly as it coincides with Germany's upcoming snap elections scheduled for February 23.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), declared that if elected as Chancellor, he would enforce permanent border controls and ban undocumented individuals from entering Germany. Merz described the Aschaffenburg attack as“a new face of unchecked brutality” in Germany and called for stricter immigration policies.

Merz also criticized the European Union's immigration policies, calling them ineffective. He pledged to exit the Schengen principle of free movement within the EU and promised to establish permanent border controls on his first day in office if elected.

The tragic knife attack has brought migration and deportation policies to the forefront of Germany's political discourse. As the country prepares for elections, debates over immigration and security are intensifying, highlighting the challenges of balancing humanitarian obligations with public safety and political priorities.

