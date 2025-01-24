JSW defense to setup the facility for manufacturing of Unmanned Aerial Systems with invest of RS 800 Crores

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 23, 2025: The Government of Telangana has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JSW UAV Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Defense, to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to make Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in the state.



As part of this strategic initiative, JSW UAV is set to invest approximately ₹800 crores in the project, through a technology arrangement with a leading US-based defense technology company.



The MoU was signed in the presence of the Honorable Chief Minister of Telegana, Shri Revant Reddy and Parth Jindal of JSW Group in the presence of senior dignitaries from the state on the side lines of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos.



Speaking on the occasion, Shri Revanth Reddy, Honorable Chief Minister of Telengana, said, “Hyderabad, and Telengana, was long positioned in the global market as software and pharma leader. With clear vision and diligent efforts, we are now establishing Telengana as a clear leader for investments in manufacturing across sectors, ranging from semiconductor, defense, private space to FMCG. My government’s efforts to position Telengana as a preferred option for the world for its China Plus One strategy has started bearing results.”



Parth Jindal of JSW Group said, “This MoU underscores our unwavering commitment to playing a key role in indigenizing defense technology in India. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Telangana, led by the Honorable Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy, for its guidance and support through industry-friendly policies that make initiatives like this possible.”



JSW Defense Pvt Ltd. – a part of the US$ 24 billion JSW Group – has a strategic partnership with Shield AI, Inc, a leading U.S defense technology company, to indigenize and manufacture Shield AI’s “V-BAT”, a Group 3 Unmanned Aerial System (UAS). This collaboration marks a significant step in boosting India’s defense capabilities by bringing in world-class UAS technology to the country.





