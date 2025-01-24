Aspire.Io Launches Youtube Shorts Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 88% of brands want to invest more into short-form content in 2025, according to Aspire's 2025 State of the Report . With YouTube Shorts and Aspire, brands can source YouTube creators at scale, produce high-quality content, and analyze industry-standard metrics to compare performance against other short-form video channels.

"By combining YouTube's innovation and Aspire's best-in-class and Agency Services, our brands are rapidly leveraging short-form video to drive sales and capture attention on an exciting medium that YouTube is extensively prioritizing," said Anand Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at Aspire. "We're excited to work with YouTube as we scale Shorts for our brands."

With this integration, Aspire empowers brands to:



Capitalize on the growing momentum and attention on YouTube Shorts

Engage both trusted creators and new voices to drive sales with YouTube's native shopping features Diversify creator marketing spend while minimizing investment risks

Learn more Aspire and YouTube Shorts here . Log in to Aspire, or request a demo here .

