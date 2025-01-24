Attorney, Business Owner, And Violinist Melanie Elizabeth Bates Releases Debut Single

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Melanie E. Bates, attorney and owner of Melanie Bates Consulting, LLC, released her debut single as a solo violinist. The music was written by Iowan-based composer Duroje Gwamna and is titled, "Echoes and Horizons."

Bates started playing the violin in fourth grade, but stopped when she got to high school. She always dreamed of resuming her practice and finally did so during the pandemic.

“This debut single represents my unshakable love for the violin,” Bates said.“It embodies the strength I have gained from all that I have overcome. I feel fulfilled as I approach my 40th birthday this year.”

Gwamna is an arranger, engraver, and composer, with his arrangements resonating in marching bands, show choirs, and various ensembles. He seamlessly blends his love for electronic music creation into his projects.

When asked about his inspiration behind the music, Gwamna said,“I was thinking about your upcoming birthday, and the idea of looking back at the places you've been and what lies ahead as we age. Bittersweet, yet hopeful. And the fact that you're taking back up the violin, like a brave step forward into the future.”

Bates's debut single,“Echoes and Horizons,” is available on all streaming platforms : distrokid/hyperfollow/melanieebates/echoes-and-horizons

“It can be a scary thing to put your art out there, especially for the very first time,” Bates said.“I told myself that no matter how the music is received, I would focus on being proud of all that I have invested in my musical journey.”

In June 2024, during Black Music Month, Bates launched a Black Musician Academy which educates the community on the impact of Black classical composers.“The goal is to instill a sense of pride in our youth, so they know that they deserve to play classical music just as much as anyone else because their ancestors were part of its creation,” said Bates. Funding for the Black Musician Academy has been made possible by Awesome Foundation DC, The Puffin Foundation, and private individuals.

“I hope my story inspires others to never give up on their dreams,” added Bates.

You can find Bates online at melanietheviolinist and on social media @melanietheviolinist and Gwanma at @durojegwamna and dgwamna-music.

