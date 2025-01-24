Satya School, Gurugram Hosts Unforgettable Sports Day With Kapil Dev

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, January 23, 2025: With a commitment to empower students with a holistic experience and world-class education standards, Satya School, Gurugram, celebrated its annual sports day, 'Satyan Spardha', a spectacular display of talent and sportsmanship. Graced by Legend Kapil Dev, the event inspired young minds to dream big and break boundaries, reminding them that no challenge should dampen their spirit, but their drive to achieve more. Also present were, Mr. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Satya School, Ms. Manisha Malhotra, Director-Principal Satya School along with honorary members of the governing council, parents, students and school staff. During the event, Kapil Dev inaugurated the school's newly constructed cricket pitch and played a friendly cricket match with Satyans.



As Kapil Dev stepped into the 5-acre campus of Gurugram-based Satya School, he was greeted by a thunderous reception from young fans. During his interaction with students, he spoke about his humble origins, his school-to-cricket field journey and the life lessons he learned on the sports field. Students from various sections of the school showcased their athletic prowess in a variety of events, including yoga, gymnastics, taekwondo, track and field sports, and skill demonstrations.



The event also featured engaging sessions on career opportunities in sports, highlighting pathways in professional athletics, coaching, sports management, and sports medicine. Students gained insights into how sports can open doors to diverse and fulfilling careers while enhancing their personal growth and development. The emphasis was on outdoor activities in today's digital age, sharing tips and tricks to excel in outdoor sports, and exploring the myriad career opportunities in the field of sports.



In his address to the young fans, the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev said, "I am glad to see the keen focus on sports and outdoor activities at Satya School. To be an all-rounder requires one to be nurtured holistically at the beginning of the learning stage of life and hence, exposure to sports along with academics is crucial. Today, you have everything you need to excel at Satya School – world-class facilities, from the cricket pitch to courts for squash, basketball, and football, to fully equipped spaces for indoor sports like gymnastics, taekwondo, and badminton. The tools are all here. What's required now is your determination, hard work, and the will to push beyond your limits. Seize these opportunities, and greatness will follow!"



Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Satya School, expressed his gratitude and said, "We are deeply honoured to have cricket legend Kapil Dev with us today. His fearless approach to the game and exceptional skill as one of the world's greatest cricketer continue to inspire generations to reach for greatness. His presence here today motivated our Satyans to embrace determination, leadership and perseverance. At Satya School, we are committed to the holistic development of each child, blending academic rigor with athletic excellence. Kapil Dev's presence aligns perfectly with our vision of providing high-quality, value-driven education, where sports is not just an activity, but an integral part of shaping leaders of tomorrow. We are committed to empowering our students to excel in all aspects of life and become the best version of themselves."



Manisha Malhotra, Director Principal of Satya School, emphasized the school's dedication to promoting physical fitness and sports excellence. "At Satya School, we strive to create an environment where sports and academics flourish together. In today's screen-dominated world, it's crucial to encourage students to engage in outdoor activities and experience the joy of physical activity. Sports teach students' invaluable life lessons such as resilience, teamwork, and the ability to accept setbacks while rising stronger. Having an icon like Kapil Dev interact with our students today exemplifies our commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals. We are grateful to him for sharing his wisdom and inspiring our students to push beyond their limits."



About Satya School



Spread over a 5-acre campus in Gurugram, Satya School provides an exceptional learning environment with state-of-the-art facilities. The school features contemporary amenities, expansive corridors, well-equipped science laboratories, a state-of-the-art auditorium, a technologically advanced campus, computer & innovation laboratories, smart classrooms and a comprehensive library. The institution embraces a world-class education system, offering the IB-Primary Years Program for junior school and CBSE for middle and senior school. Prioritizing holistic student development, the school emphasizes both academic excellence and a rich array of co-curricular activities. The school is equipped with world-class sports facilities like an all-weather swimming pool, squash courts, basketball court, football ground, cricket nets and a magnanimous multi-purpose hall for indoor sports like gymnastics, taekwondo, and badminton. The corridors are equipped with indoor games like Chess, Carrom and Table Tennis to engage the students as per their choice.

