Zoomcar To Present At The Dealflow Events Microcap Conference 2025

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar Holdings, ("Zoomcar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZCAR ), the Nasdaq-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, announces that Hiroshi Nishijima, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Dealflow Events MicroCap 2025 . The conference is being held between January 28 - 30, 2025 at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, N.J.

Mr. Nishijima's presentation will be held on January 30 at 9:30AM ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors at the conference. A replay of Mr. Nishijima's presentation will be available after the conference on the Company's investor relations website at .

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

