E-Cigarette Market In UK Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2022 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.6% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 1.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.4 Regional analysis UK Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries UK and Europe Key companies profiled 1111 EC Service Ltd., British American Tobacco Plc, Flavour Warehouse Ltd., Geekvape, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., LOSTVAPE, Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., RELX International Enterprise HK Ltd., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co Ltd., SMOORE International Holdings Ltd., and VOOPOO

The E-cigarette market in the UK is thriving, with trends such as e-cigarettes, vapes, and electronic devices gaining popularity. Vapor products use a battery, heating element, cartridge or tank, and e-liquid or vape juice. Traditional tobacco products face competition from these innovative devices, including pod-based systems and high-performance temperature control devices. Nicotine salts and disposable e-cigarettes are also on the rise. Safety concerns, youth usage, and consumer perceptions are key issues. Convenience and portability are major advantages, along with customizable devices and innovative flavors like menthol, tobacco, fruits and nuts, chocolate, and fragrances. Specialty vape shops offer a wide range of e-liquids, nicotine strengths, and atomizers. Regulations against e-cigarettes and anti-vaping sentiment are challenges, while Bluetooth connectivity, touchscreens, and influencer marketing drive growth. Online marketplaces and social media are essential channels for reaching customers. Hand sanitizers, face masks, and other COVID-19 products have impacted the market.

The UK E-cigarette market is undergoing a substantial evolution, marked by inventive product improvements. Notable is the shift from disposable E-cigarettes towards reusable pod systems. These systems offer environmental benefits, as they allow for recharging and refilling, thereby reducing waste. Moreover, advancements in e-liquid formulations, like nicotine salts, provide enhanced nicotine delivery with a smoother sensation. Innovations in coil technology further boost flavor intensity and vapor production, thereby improving user experience.

The E-cigarette market in the UK is thriving, with e-devices such as vapes and electronic cigarettes gaining popularity over traditional tobacco products. Challenges include safety concerns, youth usage, and consumer perceptions. Pod-based systems and temperature control devices are popular, with nicotine salts and disposable e-cigarettes also in demand. Innovative flavors like menthol, tobacco, fruits and nuts, chocolate, and fragrances drive consumer interest. Customizable and high-performance devices offer convenience and portability. E-liquids and vape juices come in various nicotine strengths and flavors, available at specialty vape shops and online marketplaces. Regulations against vaping and negative perceptions persist, but Bluetooth connectivity, touchscreens, and user-generated content on social media influence consumer behavior. Amidst the pandemic, hand sanitizers and face masks have become essential accessories for vape shops. The market continues to evolve with new technologies like squonk mods and anti-vaping regulations. The E-cigarette market in the UK faces significant competition from traditional tobacco products and nicotine alternatives, such as patches, gums, lozenges, nasal sprays, inhalers, snus, and chewing tobacco. The increasing demand for nicotine patches and gums due to quit smoking attempts is anticipated to boost their availability and sales. Consequently, this trend may negatively impact the growth of the E-cigarette market in the UK during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This e-cigarette market in UK report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Modular e-cigarette

2.2 Next-generation products

2.3 Rechargeable e-cigarette 2.4 Disposable e-cigarette



3.1 Male 3.2 Female

4.1 Europe

1.1 Offline- The E-cigarette market in the UK utilizes various offline distribution channels, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, retailers, and convenience stores. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, such as Tesco, Sainsburys, ASDA, and Morrisons, hold the largest market share due to their widespread presence and the convenience they offer consumers. Retailers like Aldi, Lidl, and vape shops are the second-preferred distribution medium, driven by competitive pricing. The emergence of vape cafes has led to an increase in the number of vape shops, estimated to exceed 2,000 in 2023. Convenience stores, represented by chains like Nisa Retail Limited and Co-operative Group Limited, are another significant distribution channel, with growth attributed to the increasing number of stores. Mergers between large supermarket chains and smaller convenience stores are expected to expand market reach and boost growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

E-cigarettes, also known as vapes, are electronic devices designed to deliver nicotine and flavorings in the form of aerosol or vapor. They consist of a battery, heating element, atomizer, cartridge or tank, and e-liquid or vape juice. E-cigarettes do not contain tobacco but contain nicotine, which is addictive. Traditional tobacco products, such as cigarettes, release harmful chemicals when burned. In contrast, e-cigarettes heat a liquid to produce a vapor, which is generally considered less harmful. E-cigarette technologies have evolved over the years, with the introduction of pod-based systems, temperature control devices, and nicotine salts. Pod systems are compact and easy to use, while temperature control devices allow users to customize their vaping experience. Nicotine pouches are a newer alternative to e-cigarettes, providing nicotine without the need for vaping. Younger people have been drawn to e-cigarettes due to their popularity and perceived safety, but it is important to note that nicotine is addictive and can harm the developing brain. Nicotine dosages in e-liquids vary, and temperature control is important to prevent potential health risks. E-cigarettes are not without risks, but they are generally considered less harmful than traditional cigarettes. It is important for users to understand the potential risks and benefits and to use e-cigarettes responsibly.

Market Research Overview

E-cigarettes, also known as vapes, have revolutionized the electronic devices market in the UK with their innovative vapor production technology. These devices consist of a battery, heating element, cartridge or tank, and e-liquid. The vapor is produced by heating the e-liquid, which may contain nicotine, flavorings, and other ingredients. Traditional tobacco products face increasing competition as e-cigarettes offer convenience, portability, and customizable devices with high performance. Pod-based systems and temperature control devices have gained popularity for their ease of use and safety features. Nicotine salts and disposable e-cigarettes cater to various consumer preferences. Cannabis vaping products are another emerging trend. Safety concerns and youth usage are significant challenges, while consumer perceptions continue to evolve. Innovative e-liquid flavors, including menthol, tobacco, fruits and nuts, chocolate, and fragrances, add to the appeal. Specialty vape shops offer a wide range of e-liquids, customizable devices, and flavor innovation. Nicotine pouches, traditional cigarettes, and anti-vaping regulations are alternative options. Temperature control, nicotine dosages, and e-cigarette technologies continue to evolve. Online marketplaces, social media, influencers, and user-generated content shape consumer behavior. Hand sanitizers, face masks, and other accessories have become essential accessories for vapers. Bluetooth connectivity and touchscreens add to the convenience and appeal of these devices. However, negative perception and regulations pose challenges to the industry's growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Product



Modular E-cigarette



Next-generation Products



Rechargeable E-cigarette

Disposable E-cigarette

Gender



Male

Female

Geography Europe

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

