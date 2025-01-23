WHC Awarded $750,000 Grant From Greenlatinos To Enhance Urban Canopies In Northwestern Indiana

(MENAFN- 3BL) BETHESDA, Md., January 23, 2025 /3BL/ - Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) is proud to announce that it has been awarded a generous grant of USD 750,000 from GreenLatinos , a national non-profit of Latino leaders confronting national and local environmental issues in the Latino community. This grant is aimed at implementing urban forestry efforts focused on tree planting and maintenance, and community engagement.

This significant contribution will be used to support WHC's initiatives aimed at preserving and protecting wildlife habitats across Northwest Indiana. WHC's focus is geared towards improving local canopy networks to help mitigate urban heat island effect, prevent sediment runoff in local waterways (namely the Grand Calumet River), and increase biodiversity in urban communities.

Throughout the initiative, community members will benefit from horticultural and arboricultural education, increasing local expertise and providing sustainable opportunities. After completion, Northwest Indiana communities will benefit from increased public green spaces that may be utilized for recreational activities and public wellness.

“By nurturing local canopy networks and green spaces in urban areas, we are not only enhancing the environment but also creating a sense of pride and well-being among residents,” said Daniel Goldfarb, Director of Social Impact, WHC.“Our commitment to the area, both with our work and our membership presence, empowers us to continue making a positive impact one tree at a time.”

Added Goldfarb, "For our member companies located in the Great Lakes (and beyond), urban and community forestry is emerging as a key point of intersection between equity and justice efforts for communities, and climate adaptation actions contributing to corporate climate goals. It's another way to engage our corporate membership in the communities they work.”

The collaboration between WHC and GreenLatinos highlights a shared commitment to environmental equity and community engagement. Together, both organizations will work to enhance biodiversity, promote the importance of preserving wildlife habitats in urban and underserved communities, and develop pathways for nature-related jobs.

This initiative is funded by the USDA Forest Service in aims of promoting health and vitality in urban communities across the United States. The USDA Forest Service Urban and Community Forest Program plays a vital role in fostering resilient and thriving urban forests for the benefit of present and future generations, while promoting a sense of stewardship and connection to nature within urban communities and environments.

About WHC (Soon to be Tandem Global)

WHC (Wildlife Habitat Council) has been working at the nexus of business and biodiversity for 35 years and is the only international NGO focused exclusively on enabling private sector action for nature. WHC builds strategies and frameworks for companies to integrate nature with climate, equity and engagement to support sustainable ecosystems and healthy communities. WHC's corporate members represent some of the leading national and multinational corporations. WHC-certified programs can be found in 19 countries and 48 U.S. states. For more information about the Wildlife Habitat Council and its initiatives, please visit .

Coming soon. WHC will be Tandem Global

Learn more about the USDA Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program