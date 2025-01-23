(MENAFN- Pressat) Pioneers of interactive art Blast Theory will premiere their latest work, Proof As If Proof Were Needed , made in collaboration with Ting-Tong Chang , at SXSW 2025.

Proof As If Proof Were Needed is an interactive single screen installation which invites visitors to move around the floorplan of a Taiwanese house. As you step into a room, the video projection switches to show that room.

As you explore the house, you discover the history of a couple who lived there. They have returned to their deserted home to tidy up the secrets they hold from each other.

The work is both a closed loop and a story that unfolds progressively. The order in which you explore the rooms opens up different interpretations.

Proof As If Proof Were Needed is a vivid cinematic work that follows the logic of dreams as you wander through the debris of a relationship breakdown.

The work will premiere as part of the XR Experience Competition at SXSW in Austin, Texas later this year.

Proof As If Proof Were Needed is a collaboration by Ting-Tong Chang and Blast Theory.

Proof As If Proof Were Needed is part of the Future Art and Culture programme at SXSW produced by British Underground and Arts Council England with partnership support from the British Council. With additional support via British Council, BFI Travel Grants and the Taiwanese National Culture and Art Foundation's (NCAF) Rainbow Initiative.

Photo by Che-Chun Liu.

About Future Art and Culture

Future Art and Culture is a major international showcasing initiative held annually at SXSW. The project focuses on art and technology from the UK through exhibitions, panel discussions, partnerships and networking events. Future Art and Culture is produced by British Underground and Arts Council England with partnership support from the British Council.

About NCAF's Rainbow Initiative

NCAF's Rainbow Initiative encourages local legal entities and art groups to create new works in collaboration with international cultural institutions. The grant supports pioneering, multi-faceted cultural productions that deepen regional networks, disseminate art across borders, connect professional resources, and establish long term partnerships.