Global Tax market Assessment 2025: Insights to Master the Changing Landscape of this Pivotal Year for Tax

Global Tax Assessment 2025: Insights to Master the Changing Landscape of this Pivotal Year for Tax

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Introducing the 11th Annual Global Tax Market Assessment (GTMA), brought to you by TaxTalent, TaxSearch, TaxForce, and BPA. This collaborative report delivers forward-looking insights into the key trends shaping the tax profession, from regulatory shifts to talent management strategies.Each year, the GTMA evaluates the accuracy of past predictions while offering actionable guidance to navigate the evolving tax landscape. For 2025, the profession faces a pivotal moment: an intensifying wave of audits and enforcement, a rapidly shifting demographic landscape, growing talent shortages, and mounting complexity in global compliance.These insights aim to empower tax professionals with the knowledge and strategies needed to thrive in a volatile and increasingly complex environment. Here are the top four key takeaways for 2025:1. Major Tax Policy Shifts Post-Election2. Talent Shortage and Skills Gap3. Demographics Reshaping the Tax Workforce4. Rising Tax Controversy and Audit Challenges in 2025Access the 2025 Global Tax Market AssessmentWe recommend you review the report as soon as possible so that you can educate financial and HR leadership on the supply and demand issues tax departments have been struggling with for over a decade and will continue to struggle with this year and beyond.The teams at TaxTalent, TaxSearch, TaxForce, and BPA, will be hosting a FREE Q&A webinar on February 6th from 1-2:15 pm EST, opening the discussion surrounding these topics further. Register here to reserve your seat.About TaxTalentTaxTalent is the only online career and leadership development portal for tax professionals and works tirelessly to distribute the Global Tax Market Assessment worldwide each year. Their mission is to ensure tax, finance, and HR leaders overseeing the tax function are apprised of industry trends that directly impact their departments. For inquiries, please contact Jake Tuchmann, Operations Manager – , 843-216-7444.Register for a free TaxTalent membership to receive additional content revolving around tax trends, general hiring, diversity in tax, demographics studies, as well as current compensation data. For more information, visitMedia Contact:

