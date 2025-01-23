A.R.T. Digital Holdings Secures 24Mw Hillmont Bitcoin Mining Facility For Expanded Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strategic Expansion Positions A.R.T. Digital Holdings as a Leader in Sustainable with 24MW Facility Acquisition

A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. (OTCQX:CGAC)

- Greg Bachrach, CEO, A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A.R.T. Digital Holdings (OTC Pink Current: CGAC), a leader in energy-efficient computational technology, is pleased to announce the execution of its purchase agreement to purchase the Hillmont Bitcoin mining facility in Odessa, Texas with an anticipated close date of March 15, 2025. This development strengthens the company's strategic focus on scalable, energy-efficient digital energy solutions .As of January 20, 2025, A.R.T. Digital Holdings has facilitated an initial deposit for the facility and has the right to immediately operate the 8MW of existing capacity. The facility currently supports 8MW of usable capacity, powered by four 3000kVA pad transformers and four EZ Blockchain SB3000 units. Operations at the site are scheduled to begin later this month, with plans to develop the additional 16MW with hydro miners. Once fully developed, the facility will provide a total of 24MW of operational capacity.Greg Bachrach, CEO of A.R.T. Digital Holdings, stated, "Hillmont represents a key milestone in our growth strategy. With its strong existing infrastructure and the additional power already under contract awaiting development, this facility enables us to deliver sustainable, high-performance solutions to the Digital Energy sector. We look forward to commencing operations and advancing its development."This agreement reflects A.R.T. Digital Holdings' continued dedication to optimizing infrastructure and driving innovation in the computational technology industry, while prioritizing energy-efficient practices.About A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. is a leader in energy-efficient computational technology, dedicated to converting electrical energy into computational output for global data processing. The company develops innovative and sustainable solutions that address diverse needs in the Digital Energy industry, optimizing performance and efficiency in data processing infrastructures worldwide.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements regarding A.R.T. Digital Holdings' plans, beliefs, expectations, and projections, including but not limited to the anticipated operations at the Hillmont facility, development plans for additional capacity, and operational performance. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please review A.R.T. Digital Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A.R.T. Digital Holdings assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as circumstances change, except as required by law.

Logan Rice

A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.

+ +1 612-889-2418

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.