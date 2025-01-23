HBCU Green Fund Urges President Trump To Reconsider U.S. Withdrawal From Paris Climate Agreement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Pulling out of the Paris Agreement is not just a retreat from global leadership; it's a retreat from protecting our people," said Felicia Davis , founder of the HBCU Green Fund. "We are living the consequences of climate inaction. Right now, fires are reducing communities to ash, the evidence of climate change is no longer abstract-it's a daily reality."

The fires in Pacific Palisades, Altadena, Encino, and Brentwood are a stark reminder of the human and environmental toll of a warming planet. Fueled by rising temperatures and arid conditions, these fires have transformed scenic neighborhoods into scorched wastelands. Climate disasters are increasing in magnitude and frequency here at home and throughout the world.

When Davis lost her home in the Malibu Fire decades ago, climate change was virtually unheard of. Convinced early on of the veracity of the science and the need for global action, she has worked for more than two decades to educate and inspire action.

"The loss of my home wasn't just a material loss; it was a loss of identity, history, and connection," Davis said. "So I know what so many families are going through in California and I am compelled to fight for policies that protect all communities, especially those most vulnerable to climate disasters."

Under the Paris Agreement, nations committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming. Wealthy nations agreed to help less developed nations who have contributed very little to the problem. This withdrawal undermines those efforts, allowing unchecked pollution that worsens climate events like hurricanes, tornadoes and the fires devastating Southern California today.

While all are at risk, the disparities in recovery are glaring between wealthy and less affluent nations, communities, and individuals. The withdrawal sends a chilling signal to marginalized communities disproportionately affected by environmental degradation.

In areas like Pacific Palisades, where multimillion-dollar homes perch on scenic cliffs, residents often have the resources to recover quickly after disasters. Insurance payouts, private wealth, and well-funded local governments ensure that these communities are rebuilt, often more luxurious than before.

In Altadena and Pasadena, however, the story is markedly different. These working-class and historically diverse neighborhoods face significant barriers to recovery. Many residents lack comprehensive insurance or the financial reserves to rebuild their lives. Community infrastructure is often less resilient, and emergency services are stretched thin, leaving vulnerable populations to fend for themselves.

"Climate change doesn't discriminate, but recovery does," Davis emphasized. "In Pacific Palisades, rebuilding is framed as a right; in Altadena and Pasadena, it's an uphill battle that often leaves families displaced or in financial ruin."

As fires continue to rage and the nation faces escalating climate disasters, Davis urges Americans to hold leaders accountable and demand bold action to combat climate change.

"This is about more than rebuilding structures," Davis said. "It's about rebuilding hope and forging a future that values community over chaos, sustainability over greed, and resilience over complacency. The time to act is now."

About HBCU Green Fund

The HBCU Green Fund is a nonprofit organization based in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Washington, DC, and Dakar, Senegal, dedicated to advancing environmental justice at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and in the communities they serve. Led by managing director, Illai Kenney, the organization fosters student engagement in climate change initiatives, develops future global green leaders, and promotes equitable solutions for a sustainable future.

The HBCU Green Fund Fellows Program empowers HBCU students with training, mentorship, and hands-on experience in renewable energy, urban agriculture, and sustainable transit. The West Atlanta Project focuses on climate justice, supporting urban agriculture, renewable energy, and other community-based green initiatives, Through its Africa Initiatives , the HBCU Green Fund supports young climate leaders in sub-Saharan Africa, providing microgrants and resources to develop community-based climate solutions. For more information, visit hbcugreenfund .

