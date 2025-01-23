Miarec Unveils Miarec Imetrics: A Revolutionary AI-Powered Solution Redefining Contact Center Analytics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gennadiy Bezkorovayniy, Founder and CEO of MiaRecCAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MiaRec, a leading provider of AI solutions for CX and business insights, is proud to announce the launch of MiaRec Intelligent Metrics, a groundbreaking feature designed to transform how contact centers measure and analyze performance metrics. This innovative solution leverages advanced AI to automatically calculate and track multiple key performance indicators (KPIs), delivering unmatched insights and empowering data-driven decision-making.Unlike competing solutions that rely on AI to calculate only a narrow range of metrics, such as agent performance scores or customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores, MiaRec IMetrics takes analytics to the next level. The platform's AI capabilities extend to calculating a comprehensive array of critical metrics, including CSAT, Net Promoter Score (NPS), Net Easy Score (NES), and more, providing a holistic view of contact center performance.Key Features of MiaRec IMetrics:- Comprehensive Metrics Suite: Automatically calculates multiple KPIs including CSAT, NPS as NES, enabling businesses to better understand customer sentiment and overall engagement.- AI-Driven Automation: Streamlines the process of measuring and analyzing vast amounts of call data, saving time and resources while ensuring accuracy and consistency.- Enhanced Flexibility: Adapts to the unique needs of different organizations, allowing businesses to focus on the metrics that matter most to their goals.- Enhanced Decision-Making: Provides actionable insights to improve agent training, enhance customer experience, and drive overall business growth.Seamlessly integrated into MiaRec's robust conversation intelligence platform, MiaRec IMetrics enhances the platform's capabilities by delivering powerful and flexible insights tailored to the unique needs of each organization. By providing adaptable analytics, businesses can uncover critical trends and opportunities for improvement, ensuring a significant competitive edge in the dynamic contact center landscape.“The launch of MiaRec IMetrics represents a significant leap forward for the contact center industry,” said Gennadiy Bezkorovayniy, CEO at MiaRec.“By leveraging AI to deliver a broader and deeper understanding of performance metrics, we're empowering organizations to make smarter, faster decisions that elevate the customer experience while optimizing operational efficiency.”About MiaRecMiaRec is a global leader in Conversation Intelligence solutions for contact centers, offering cutting-edge tools that enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and drive business success. With a focus on innovation and flexibility, MiaRec empowers customer-first organizations to transform their contact center operations with AI-powered analytics and insights.For more information about MiaRec IMetrics or to schedule a demo, please visit or contact ....

