Frontier Group Holdings Announces Webcast Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Group Holdings, (NASDAQ: ULCC ), parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc., will be releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results before the opens on Friday, February 7, 2025, as previously announced on January 6, 2025 in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management will host a live webcast with analysts to discuss these results the same day at 11:00am EST. The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at .

An archive of the call will be available on the company's website for 30 days.

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC ), is committed to "Low Fares Done Right." Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 159 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, along with Frontier's high-density seating configuration and weight-saving initiatives, have contributed to Frontier's continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by available seat miles (ASMs) per fuel gallon consumed. With 187 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

