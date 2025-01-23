Button Appoints Industry Veteran Lauren Newman To Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newman strengthens Button's leadership team with deep expertise in retail media, revenue optimization and nearly two decades of experience working across top publishers, including Red Ventures and Time Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Button , the leader in mobile commerce optimization and retail media, today announced Lauren Newman is joining the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to drive revenue growth and expansion. As CRO, Newman will be responsible for overseeing revenue-generating initiatives and strengthening key partnerships at Button. The appointment builds on Button's continued momentum, fueled by record growth and billions of shopping trips on its platform.

Newman has extensive experience in commerce, retail media and affiliate marketing. Prior to Button, she served as Executive Vice President of Media and Commerce at Red Ventures for CNET, where she successfully delivered a year-over-year EBITDA increase by 220% and oversaw the company's acquisition to Ziff Davis. She also pioneered one of the digital landscape's most innovative implementations of retail media in a first-to-market partnership between CNET and Best Buy during her tenure at the company.

“Lauren's career is a masterclass in innovation and leadership. Her retail media experience is perfectly aligned with Button's ambitions to shape the future of this industry,” said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO of Button.“The model she built serves as the foundation that retail media leaders aspire to deliver on. With retail media being the fastest growing form of paid media in the history of the internet, we couldn't be more excited to have Lauren on board to help chart our course.”

Earlier in her career, Newman served as Senior Vice President of U.S. Revenue at Skimlinks, during which time the company was acquired twice, first by Connexity and then by Taboola. She also held the position of President of Beauty at Time Inc., where she brokered major partnerships with top-tier partners such as L'Oreal and P&G.

“I have been on all sides of the business: publishing, media sales and performance marketing,” said Newman.“I look forward to collaborating with the Button team to revolutionize how our partners supercharge their commerce business, capitalize on direct traffic and tap into new sources of revenue.”

Newman joins Button as the company experiences incredible growth and momentum. Button has secured a string of high-profile partnerships, including Mavely and Linktree, with more on the horizon, signaling even more users interacting with Button's links on a day-to-day basis. With a history of developing best-in-class commerce intelligence, Button has driven over $12 billion in sales.

About Button

Button is the leading commerce optimization platform that uses AI technology to improve the performance of creator and affiliate marketing. The platform is used by the world's largest retailers, publishers, and creator networks to drive better shopping experiences, improved attribution and new inventory for retail media which combine to grow revenue for companies like Uber by 100% for the channels where Button is implemented. Button has been named a best place to work every year since its founding. It's backed by Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures and Capital One.

