Afghan Journalists In Pakistan Face Arrest And Forced Deportation: Reporters Without Borders

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Reporters Without Borders states that Afghan journalists in Pakistan are facing severe challenges due to“police harassment,” exorbitant visa fees, and threats of deportation, creating a dire situation for them.

The organization has expressed concern over the reduction in visa durations and the increased house-to-house inspections targeting Afghan refugees, which have escalated tensions.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 23, Reporters Without Borders noted that Afghan journalists and workers in Pakistan are increasingly exposed to“harassment, arbitrary arrests,” and threats of deportation.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Afghan journalists fled to Pakistan to escape Taliban retaliation, and forcibly returning them to Afghanistan would put their lives at risk.

Reporters Without Borders has urged Pakistani authorities to allow these journalists to remain in the country and ensure their safety. The statement reads,“They should be allowed to extend their visas so they can finalize their resettlement process in a third country.”

Celia Mercier, head of the South Asia unit at Reporters Without Borders, emphasized that these journalists fled to Pakistan to escape Taliban persecution, only to now face the threat of arrest and deportation.

The organization urged the Pakistani government to immediately ensure the safety and visa extensions for Afghan journalists under the principle of non-refoulement, until they can be resettled in a third country.

Reporters Without Borders also reported that the Pakistani police have demanded up to $400 to release some journalists from detention in Islamabad. The extension of Afghan refugees' visas has been reduced from three months to one month, with each renewal costing about $100.

The situation for Afghan refugees, particularly journalists, remains grim. Many are living in constant fear of deportation, and the ongoing harassment is pushing them into a corner with limited options for safety.

The international community must recognize the urgency of this crisis, offering support and solutions to ensure the protection and resettlement of Afghan journalists who have already risked their lives to escape Taliban persecution.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram