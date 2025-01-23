The Third Edition Of BRED Abu Dhabi, Presented By Hypebeast, Brings Street Culture To Yas Island

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The five-day festival will be a celebration of Abu Dhabi's neo-culture, featuring streetwear, art, street food, and sports, all topped by performances from local, regional, and global artists.0





In line with its aim of supporting regional creatives across several platforms, BRED Abu Dhabi is releasing“Hena”, an exclusive music track featuring The Synaptik, Asayel, and Karim Osama dropping on January 28.





Abu Dhabi, UAE (January 2025): The third edition of BRED Abu Dhabi, presented by Hypebeast, is set to take over Yas Island from April 23 to 27, showcasing the region's neo-culture through music, fashion, sports, and art rooted in Arab identity. This year's highlight is the release of“Hena”, an exclusive track featuring regional Hip Hop artists: The Synaptik, Asayel, and Karim Osama, which will be available for streaming on all major platforms from January 28. Eager fans can register on to be among the first to hear the track.

In this edition, BRED Abu Dhabi goes back to the streets where neo-culture started, bringing together Arab subcultures from the Levant, North Africa, and the GCC, emphasising collaboration, creativity, and driving the regional music scene forward. Staying true to the event's mission, the 2025 edition aims to become a platform for emerging artists, empowering them to showcase their talent on a global stage.

Tying in with this year's theme of street culture, BRED Abu Dhabi is releasing its own track inspired by cypher rap, showcasing some of the region's brightest rising and established talents, each given complete creative freedom.

The Synaptik, a Palestinian-Jordanian artist, redefines Arabic rap with his distinctive voice and powerful lyrics, tackling mental health, migration, and social inequality. Adding her own unique spin, Asayel, a Saudi rapper, singer, and songwriter, merges rap, R&B, and pop, drawing on her cultural heritage to deliver empowering verses that explore self-confidence, and resilience. Karim Osama is an Egyptian rapper, lyricist, and music producer. He blends rap, electro-shabby, and Egyptian pop music, expressing himself in a style that is smooth and clever, reflecting his unique identity.

BRED Abu Dhabi has also enlisted The Gold Pound, an independent music marketing and A&R agency, to produce the track, and renowned UAE-based producer Sleiman Damien to elevate the song and deliver a standout track.

Uniting three distinct voices, the song evolved into a powerful anthem that stays true to BRED Abu Dhabi's core while honouring each artist's style. The Synaptik's heartfelt storytelling, merging singing and rapping, weaves seamlessly with Asayel's sharp lyricism, smooth flows, and bold delivery, while Karim Osama's fusion of rap and pop injects an energetic edge. Despite navigating cultural barriers and creative challenges, all three artists proudly stand by their roots, resulting in a track that resonates deeply with the region's neo-cultural identity.

Conceptualised and produced by BRAG, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Hypebeast, BRED Abu Dhabi has become a definitive platform for neo-culture, showcasing the region's talents. The first edition highlighted Abu Dhabi's rich cultural diversity, featuring streetwear, art, food, basketball, gaming, and global music performances, quickly gaining popularity.

The second edition built on this foundation, delivering a powerhouse lineup that included world-class acts like AJ Tracey, Aitch, Offset, Metro Boomin, and TY Dolla $ign, alongside rising local and regional stars. Now, the third edition promises to outdo them all. While the lineup is yet to be announced, guests can expect fresh collaborations, iconic performances, and a deeper dive into Abu Dhabi's thriving contemporary culture scene.