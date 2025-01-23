ALSANA ANNOUNCES NEW VIRTUAL EATING DISORDER TREATMENT PROGRAM FOR ADOLESCENTS IN CALIFORNIA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Alsana's adolescent program provides early intervention to clients aged 12-17

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the increasing prevalence of eating disorders among adolescents, Alsana -- a leader in eating disorder -- announces the launch of a Virtual Eating Disorder Treatment Program designed specifically for adolescents aged 12-17. The program is licensed to deliver services in California and will provide accessible, specialized care for teens and their caregivers, empowering them to navigate the recovery journey together.

Alsana is an established virtual eating disorder treatment provider for adults and has delivered best-in-class treatment outcomes and perception of care over the past five years. According to the National Alliance for Eating Disorders, a 2023 industry review indicated that up to 22% of children and adolescents experience disordered eating, underscoring the urgent need for early intervention.

"Our current environment indicates a rising need for accessible and effective eating disorder care for young people. We've delivered excellent results through our established adult virtual program and are proud to now be of service to young people across California who suffer with an eating disorder," said Jordan Watson , Alsana CEO. "Our new adolescent virtual program offers education and support for caregivers and empowers adolescents in their recovery journey from the comfort of their own home. This program will serve as a point of entry into treatment as well as an option to support clients as they integrate back into their everyday life after completing the higher levels of care."

Alsana's adolescent program is customized to meet the common needs of pre-teens and teens struggling with conditions such as anorexia , binge eating disorder , bulimia , ARFID , OSFED , and other co-occurring conditions . Key program features include:



Evidence-Based Care – Alsana's adolescent program will utilize a Family-Based Treatment (FBT) informed approach and Alsana's established Compassion-Focused Therapy care model.

Comprehensive Support – Treatment is delivered by a multidisciplinary team specializing in adolescent care. Clients will receive individual therapy, nutrition counseling, psychiatric care, nursing touch points, daily meal support, group therapy, movement, and skill-building. In addition, caregivers will receive psychoeducation, family therapy, groups, and tools to support recovery. Two Levels of Care from Home – Adolescent services include Virtual Day Treatment and Virtual Intensive Outpatient levels of care. This provides care options for adolescents at high levels of acuity with the least amount of disruption to their everyday life.

"This program will support clients, their caregivers and loved ones with evidence-based, compassionate care with flexible program hours from home. Our intention is to open services, then expand to other states so more individuals in need can gain access to care," said Jessica Harris, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Clinical Officer at Alsan .

Providers, families and caregivers can learn more about Alsana's new adolescent virtual program by clicking here to visit our online support webpage.

About Alsana®

Alsana is an eating recovery community with virtual Day Treatment (vPHP ) and Intensive Outpatient (vIOP ) treatment programs across the United States, in addition to in-person Residential and PHP /IOP programs in Alabama and California. Alsana's eating disorder treatment programs are compassion-focused, evidence-based, and designed in alignment with Alsana's Adaptive Care Model®. This whole-person approach addresses healing in all areas of clients' lives by integrating medical , nutritional , and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies. Alsana serves adult clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring mental health conditions . Alsana's programs accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as "diabulimia ." Learn more at .

