Quick Settlement Of Insurance Claims Brings Relief To Families Of J&K Bank Customers

The Bank's General Manager & Divisional Head (ROI) Rajesh Gupta and Zonal Head (Mumbai) Irfan Anjum, alongside Associate Director & Head (PNB MetLife) Irfan Ali Zargar displayed the symbolic cheque of Rs 80 Lakhs in the presence of AGM Hayat Mohammad Rather, Credit Head (Mumbai) Zahoor Ahmad Qanoongu and other senior officials at the Bank's Mumbai Zonal Office. The event was also attended by Branch Heads, Advances Managers, Zonal Insurance Coordinator (Mumbai) Rajinder Kumar Razdan and senior representatives from PNB MetLife, including Regional Manager Peer Jeelani and Senior Territory Manager Taha bin Nazir.

Expressing gratitude for quick redressal, the claimants appreciated the Bank and its insurance partner PNB MetLife for their timely support.“We are thankful to the Bank for covering these loans under insurance and facilitating the swift settlement of claims. PNB MetLife's prompt action has relieved us from a significant financial burden,” they said.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Head (ROI) Rajesh Gupta emphasized the importance of insuring loans to secure the financial future of families.“We along with our partners remain committed to safeguard the interests of our customers through timely and customer-centric products and services. And by insuring loans with products like MLLS, we are able to reduce the financial burden on borrowers and their families during challenging times.”

Zonal Head (Mumbai) Irfan Anjum said,“With a single premium option and bank funding available, insuring loans goes a long way in reducing the financial burden on families during such difficult times.”

Associate Director & Head (PNB MetLife) Irfan Ali Zargar also urged customers to consider loan insurance for their peace of mind.“While we cannot compensate for the emotional loss, promoting good insurance products can provide much-needed financial support to bereaved families, relieving them from the burden of liabilities in unforeseen circumstances,” he said.

