MFA Of Ukraine: Fico Pulled Something Long Spoiled Out Of Closet

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovak Prime Robert Fico is trying to intimidate Slovak society with his statements about the activities of an“expert group” that allegedly worked on the Maidan in Ukraine.

This was stated at a briefing by the spokesman for the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, Ukrinform reports.

“We regard these statements as an attempt to intimidate Slovak society and consolidate its electorate. No more and no less. The leadership in Georgia did the same thing. This is a standard fairy tale,” he said.

The emphasized that the Slovak prime minister should pay attention to his own actions that stir up people in his country and analyze why his own actions lead to discontent.

“It seems that the Prime Minister of Slovakia has pulled out of the closet something that has long since gone bad, and it is no longer nice to use it in public,” he commented on Fico's statement about the alleged activities of an”expert group that dealt with the Maidan protests in Ukraine.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called a meeting of the Security Council for the morning of January 23 to consider information from the Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) about the alleged upcoming“seizure of power.”

On January 22, the opposition parties Progressive Slovakia (PS), Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), and Christian Democrats (KDH) again submitted a motion of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico.