All Operations Are Planned Based On Data Received, Including From Uavs - Cinc Syryskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All offensive operations of the of Ukraine are carefully planned by the command, in particular on the basis of information received from drones.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with Bayraktar , Ukrinform reports.

“The work of any governing body and commanders is carried out on the basis of the information received... from the UAV monitor, what is really happening there, at what time, what are the current problems, where there are losses, where there are no losses, where there is success, where we are not successful. That is, based on the analysis of this information, the decision [to conduct offensive operations] is made,” noted Syrskyi .

According to the commander-in-chief, the process of collecting and processing data is continuous,“and this is the work of all governing bodies, that they must adequately respond to all changes in the situation, constantly monitor the state and level of combat readiness, the combat capability of their troops and the enemy's troops, monitor all the actions of the enemy, the state of its reserves and everything that happens in its rear.”

He said that a whole range of measures, including firepower, is planned during the development of the operation.

Syrskyi emphasized that each commander has his own degree of responsibility and“no one limits his rights.”

“Each commander has either his own defense area or his own defense or offensive area. And the higher the commander, the higher the degree of responsibility for these actions. You have to hear your subordinates, you have to provide them with assistance where they need it,” emphasized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrskyi: Kursk operation gave hope that this offensive is not las

He emphasized that all operations of the Ukrainian army are carefully planned,“because we cannot fight in defense. Then we will definitely not win the war. We know that no country has ever won a war in defense.”

As reported by Ukrinform, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, summarizing the past year, noted a successful counteroffensive in the Kursk direction, which, in particular, gave hope that“this offensive will not be the last.”