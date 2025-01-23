Andersen Global Grows Argentine Presence With Collaborating Firm Confis

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Global expands its presence in Argentina through a Collaboration Agreement with Confis, a tax firm based in Córdoba serving clients throughout the country and region.

Andersen currently has a presence in Buenos Aires led by Managing Partner Cecilia Goldemberg.“We've been very fortunate to work with teams like Confis whose services and culture complement our own as well as they do,” shared Cecilia.“Our clients and people are already seeing the benefits.”

Founded in 1997, Confis is a trusted advisor for companies operating in both domestic and international markets. The firm offers a wide range of services, including tax review and management, corporate finance, fiscal and labor advisory, payroll management, risk management, and startup support.

“Córdoba's strategic position as an industrial and technological hub underscores the importance of delivering tailored local expertise and providing comprehensive tax and financial solutions,” Founding Partner Fernando Nestor said.“By investing in our people and collaborating with Andersen Global, we enhance ability to deliver impactful services to our clients across Argentina and beyond.”

Founding Partner Gustavo Conforto added,“This alliance represents a key milestone in the growth and fortification of our firm's capabilities. Collaborating with the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global expands our scope of services and strengthens our position as a trusted player both locally and internationally. By blending Confis' in-depth local expertise with Andersen Global's resources, our firm is poised to provide tailored, forward-thinking solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients in Argentina and beyond.”

“The strength of Confis' practice in Córdoba, the second-largest city in Argentina, and the quality of their people are an excellent fit for Andersen,” said Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz.“With their addition, we now have a presence in this key market and look forward to a synergistic collaboration that strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive tax solutions throughout the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 18,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink