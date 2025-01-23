Yarmouk University Ranked Among Top 1,200 Internationally In THE World Rankings

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Yarmouk University (YU) has achieved remarkable results both locally and globally in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2025, placing it in the 1001-1200 category globally.

According to its statement on Thursday, YU ranked second locally in the field of "Educational Studies" to be among the best 401-500 universities globally in this area and second locally in "Humanities and Literature" within the 601+ category worldwide, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a related context, YU ranked third locally in "Social Sciences" to be among the best 801-1000 universities internationally in this area.

In the fields of medicine, health, economics, business and computer science, the university ranked among the best 601-800 universities globally.

As for the engineering domain, the university ranked in the 801-1000 category globally, and the university was placed in the 1001+ category globally in physical sciences.

YU President Islam Massad stressed the institution's ongoing efforts and vision to enhance its academic programs by advancing its educational and research endeavours in health, humanities, and engineering fields.

He also highlighted Yarmouk's commitment to fostering partnerships with prestigious international universities, contributing to the production of high-quality scientific research, publishing in global databases, and implementing joint research projects.

He added that, as part of its strategic plan, Yarmouk continually strives to improve its standing in global rankings by prioritizing accreditation, quality, and classification initiatives.

This goal is pursued through the concerted efforts of its academic, administrative, and student bodies, aiming to elevate the university to the ranks of leading global institutions.