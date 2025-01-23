Prime Minister, Egyptian Senate Delegation Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan on Thursday met with Chairman of the Egyptian Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Hazem Omar at the Prime in Amman.

Discussions focused on the deep relations between Jordan and Egypt, underlining their strong cooperation in various fields, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Both sides stressed the importance of continued dialogue and coordination to effectively address regional developments and common challenges.

The meeting was also attended by Hani Al Mulki, chairman of the Senate Arab, International and Expatriates Affairs Committee, Senator Ali Al Ayed, Rapporteur of the Arab, International, and Expatriate Affairs Committee, and Egyptian Ambassador to Jordan Mohamed Samir.