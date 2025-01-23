Jordan Leverages Syria Ties To Forge Pan-Arab Economic Partnerships - Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Industry, Trade and Yarub Qudah on Thursday highlighted Jordan's trade relations with Arab countries, particularly the significant share of intra-Arab trade within Jordan's overall foreign trade.

He emphasised the nation's progress in diversifying export markets and product offerings, enhancing the competitiveness of Jordanian industries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During a dialogue session hosted by the Jordan Strategy Forum (JSF) titled "Prospects for Trade and Economic Cooperation between Jordan and Syria: A Launch towards Joint Arab Integration," Qudah highlighted the ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation with Syria, emphasizing a commitment to supporting the Syrian people beyond economic interests.

He outlined his recent visit to the Jaber border crossing, aimed at closely monitoring the flow of land freight and trade between the two countries.

Qudah highlighted Jordan's strategic position as a regional hub with well-developed infrastructure, facilitating the efficient movement of goods.

He emphasised the ongoing development of the Mafraq development zone, strategically positioned to serve as a key centre for economic cooperation and trade exchange with Syria, providing essential infrastructure services to support Syria's reconstruction efforts.

He stressed the need to remove obstacles hindering trade movement through the Syrian-Turkish Bab Al Hawa crossing, a crucial gateway for Arab exports to European markets.

Qudah emphasised the importance of leveraging the benefits of the agreement to simplify rules of origin with the EU and expressed Jordan's commitment to extending this agreement beyond 2030, particularly in light of the challenges faced by land ports in recent years.

Chairperson of the JSF Faris Sharaf said that the forum's approach prioritises dialogue between the public and private sectors to support the implementation of national policies and priorities.

He outlined the Forum's comprehensive plan for 2025, which includes a series of dialogue sessions with government officials to address critical issues across various sectors and develop actionable recommendations to support the national economy and foster sustainable development.