Uttar Pradesh Gives Rs. 322 Cr Boost For Indigenous Defence Manufacturing In Jhansi

Lucknow, Jan 23 (KNN) In a landmark move towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, Uttar Pradesh is set to strengthen its position in indigenous ammunition production with a Rs 322.2 crore investment by Navbharat Defence Systems Pvt Ltd.

The ambitious project, located in the Jhansi node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, spans 43.5 hectares allocated by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

The first phase will focus on high explosives like TNT, RDX, HMX, NC, and NG-essential components for advanced military hardware such as missiles, artillery shells, and guns. Production is slated to commence by the end of 2025.

This initiative is expected to generate approximately 800 direct and indirect jobs, offering a significant economic boost to the region while addressing the nation's strategic defence needs.

Navbharat Defence Systems' Director, Dhananjay Singh, hailed the transparent and efficient land allocation process facilitated through UPEIDA's single-window system and the Invest UP portal.

“The transparent approach by UPEIDA underscores Uttar Pradesh's incredible industrial transformation. We are grateful to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state government for their unwavering support,” Singh said.

Sharing his journey, Singh highlighted the shift from commercial explosive production in Chhattisgarh to defence manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh.“This is our first defence venture, and we anticipate creating skilled opportunities for nearly 1,000 people in this sector,” he added.

The Jhansi Defence Industrial Corridor has emerged as a hub for high-value defence manufacturing, attracting investments and top talent from across the nation.

This project is a testament to Uttar Pradesh's commitment to fostering innovation, self-reliance, and national security through robust industrial infrastructure.

As the countdown to 2025 begins, the corridor stands as a beacon of India's defence aspirations, reaffirming its place in the global defence manufacturing landscape.

