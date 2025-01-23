(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Teradyne Robotics and Analog Devices agree strategic partnership

January 23, 2025 by David Edwards

Teradyne Robotics has agreed a strategic partnership with Analog Devices (ADI), one of the world's leading companies, with the aim of accelerating the development and usage of advanced robotics.

Teradyne Robotics, which is the parent company of Universal Robots and Mobile Industrial Robots, will partner with ADI to develop and deploy robots, AI and software in support of ADI's collaborative automation initiative, which aims to enhance safety, efficiency and optimize fabrication and backend operations through automation.

These solutions will address key challenges facing the semiconductor market, including ergonomic issues due to highly repetitive tasks, manufacturing downtime, insufficient workforce, and real estate constraints.

Ujjwal Kumar, group president, Teradyne Robotics, says:“By combining Teradyne Robotics' market-leading UR Cobots and MiR AMRs with ADI's extensive system-level electronics expertise, we are poised to revolutionize the robotics and automation landscape.

“This partnership will enable us to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that drive innovation and efficiency throughout the semiconductor lifecycle.

“In doing so, we will also be applying robotics applications and technologies, which will further advance robotics in additional sectors ripe for automation.”

The partnership will also focus on integrating ADI's advanced technologies into Teradyne Robotics' products and deployment of edge-based AI and machine learning.

This integration will further differentiate the performance and capabilities of Teradyne Robotics' advanced robotics portfolio, particularly for applications within the semiconductor industry.

Martin Cotter, senior vice president, vertical business Units at ADI, says:“We are excited to partner with Teradyne Robotics to bring cutting-edge robotics and automation solutions to the market.

“ADI's leading silicon and sub-system solutions in intelligent motion, advanced position sensing, functional safety and robotic vision, integrate analog, digital and software capabilities, enabling us to co-create solutions that deliver breakthrough performance for next generation robotics.”