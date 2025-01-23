Techmediabreaks HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Nears Completion Of Blackswan Technologies Acquisition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HUB Security (NASDAQ: HUBC) (“HUB Security”) announced that its of BlackSwan Technologies is on track to close on or about Jan. 28, 2025, following the signing of a definitive agreement on Jan. 15. The final steps involve completing routine regulatory and contractual requirements. CEO Noah Hershcoviz described the acquisition as transformative, positioning HUB as a leader in secured data fabric solutions while creating opportunities for cross-selling and cost optimization to enhance profitability and cash flow.

About HUB Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security (“HUB”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique cyber security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution to prevent hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances and a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide. HUB's Secured Data Fabric is a revolutionary product developed in partnership with BlackSwan Technologies that is emerging as a leader in highly secured and advanced data management and unification.

