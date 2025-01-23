Qatari Aircraft Arrives In Damascus As Part Of Airlift To Relief Syrian People

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatari aircraft landed at Damascus International Airport on Thursday, carrying humanitarian aid including 19 tons of food, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

This aid comes as a continuation of the airlift operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to the fraternal people in the Syrian Arab Republic and contribute to addressing their humanitarian conditions.

This is the 8th Qatari aircraft to land at Damascus International Airport, and the 13th within the Qatari airlift, which is a testament to the State of Qatar's keenness to provide full support for the brethren in Syria.

