Nbco Debuts At Davos - Pioneering A Future Where Packaging Simply Disappears

Attendees at Davos 2025 saw the debut of NBCo; the organisation set to finally pioneer an end to the plastic packaging crisis.

- Alvin Lim, Founder & CEO of NBCo, SWITZERLAND, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Attendees at Davos 2025 saw the debut of NBCo; the organisation set to finally pioneer an end to the plastic packaging crisis.Every year we produce over 600 billion plastic bottles, designed to be used briefly to then exist for centuries. The launch of the NBCo fibre botte, held during the World Economic Forum, symbolised NBCo's scale of ambition and intent to help solve one of our biggest global challenges.With decades of experience in supply chains, NBCo understand the complexity for brands to switch from plastic to fibre-based solutions. They have therefore created a truly end-to-end supply chain, ensuring circularity from feedstock through manufacture to eventual waste streams. With plastic production set to treble by 2050, wide-scale collaboration and the creation of such a complete infrastructure is NBCo's pioneering approach to the future of packaging.At the Competition vs Collaboration roundtable hosted by Goals House, the team behind NBCo shared how they have forged a powerful alliance of brands, feedstock developers, R&D institutions, equipment manufacturers, coatings specialists, wet moulded fibre manufacturers, recycling companies, and marketing and consumer education groups, united by the belief that the plastic crisis will be solved by collective effort.By bringing production closer to home, they significantly reduce carbon footprints, eliminate the unnecessary shipping of empty bottles, and create jobs within local communities. Their decentralised manufacturing approach, powered by this strategic global network and long-term partnerships, minimises emissions, shortens supply chains, and creates local economic opportunities.“Our mission is to empower global brands to rapidly transition away from plastic and transform their supply chains,” said Alvin Lim, Founder & CEO of NBCo.“Through collaboration and innovation, we're creating scalable, viable solutions that address the environmental crisis posed by traditional packaging”.As part of its commitment to driving rapid change, NBCo announced its Fast Forward 50 initiative at Davos. This programme offers the first 50 brands a chance to test 50 of NBCo's innovative fibre bottles for free. The goal is to speed up adoption by enabling companies to trial the solution in real-world applications, reducing barriers to entry and demonstrating the viability of sustainable packaging at scale.“Fast Forward 50 is about action,” Alvin Lim explained.“We want to help brands move quickly and decisively towards a more sustainable future”.The session featured Alvin Lim, Founder and CEO of NBCo; Amit Kavrie, Managing Director of Supreme Group; Martin Stuchtey, Founder of Landbanking Group and Co-founder of Systemiq; and Henrike Schlottmann, Managing Director of Project Together. Moderated by Sian Sutherland, Co-founder of A Plastic Planet and PlasticFree, the discussion explored how collaboration can drive innovation, reimagining how we use materials for a truly regenerative and safe future.Sian Sutherland, Co-Founder of A Plastic Planet and PlasticFree says: " The team that moved our tech products into the 21st century with the world's largest technology provider is now tackling one of the biggest global challenges with a fresh perspective. Regenerative manufacturing offers a vision of putting more back into the system than we take out. It's not just about reducing harm but actively healing and restoring ecosystems through innovation. True circularity mirrors nature: we must create materials that can seamlessly return to the earth as nutrients, not poisons. Borrowing from nature and returning resources in their original, toxin-free state is the only way forward. NBCo's approach doesn't just benefit the environment - it's the foundation for building resilient, forward-thinking industries that embrace a truly 21st century regenerative mindset.”Kelvin Lin, VP of Strategic Partnerships, reflected on the importance of partnerships in achieving sustainable goals:“True change requires collaboration. Brands, manufacturers, and policymakers must work together to rethink supply chains and adopt solutions that balance functionality, scalability, and sustainability. NBCo is proud to lead this movement by co-creating practical, high-impact solutions that resonate globally”.NBCo envisions a future unburdened by plastic, offering moulded fibre solutions as a viable, high-performance, and environmentally responsible alternative to traditional plastic packaging. Its packaging is safe, sustainable, and designed to disappear. By replacing or reducing traditional plastics with high-performance bio-coatings, NBCo ensures superior barriers against water vapour and oxygen while minimising environmental impact. Crafted from rapidly renewable resources such as bamboo, miscanthus, eucalyptus and agricultural waste like bagasse, the company's bottles provide a true solution to disposability, reducing waste and promoting circularity.NBCo prioritises locally sourced, indigenous fibre mixes to enable regional production, eliminating the need to ship empty bottles long distances and significantly reducing its carbon footprint. With a recyclability rate of 90-99% in paper streams, NBCo's bottles address overwhelmed waste systems, conserving resources and diverting waste from landfills and oceans. Rigorous biodegradability testing in soil and seawater, expected to conclude in early 2025, further demonstrates NBCo's dedication to delivering truly sustainable packaging solutions.NBCo's debut at Davos underscored its commitment to converting billions of plastic units to fibre, creating a sustainable and equitable future.“Making change at scale is the only way to avoid greenwashing,” Alvin Lim stated.“Our advanced technology, combined with a powerful alliance of brands, feedstock developers, and recycling companies, positions NBCo as a leader in reshaping the global supply chain”.

