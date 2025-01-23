Zivel's Groundbreaking Wellness Tech Bringing Rockstar Rejuvenation To Newport Residents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Steve MeyersNEWPORT, KY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In mid-March, Zivel Newport will open its doors to clients looking to supplement their wellness journey with novel cryotherapy and infrared technologies.Located in Newport Pavilion, Zivel Newport looks forward to serving the greater Cincinnati area.More details will follow regarding the grand opening of the new location.Co-founded initially by Korn's lead guitarist Brian Welch and the band's physical therapist, Dr. Matt O'Neill, Zivel is dedicated to advancing drug-free pain relief. The wellness center provides a range of alternative therapies including cryotherapy, dry float, infrared sauna, and more, all designed to accelerate recovery from physical and emotional trauma.Franchise co-owners Gina and Steve Meyers combine corporate experience and a passion for holistic care.“We have always considered Newport our home," said Gina. "Giving back to our community through holistic therapies is rewarding. It's amazing to see the positive changes we can bring to everyone who walks through our doors, and we're excited to share this opportunity with our clients.”Zivel's technologies complement wellness journeys by facilitating recovery at a cellular level. In addition to traditional sports recovery, Zivel supports overall bodily upkeep, aids in calorie loss, beautification, and promotes the restoration and relaxation of both body and mind.The Meyers' commitment to well-being and their personal journey with fitness and health led them to Zivel.Gina, an avid runner and outdoor enthusiast, spends much of her time hiking and jogging. For Steve, managing chronic pain from injuries sustained in his youth has been most effectively achieved through cryotherapy techniques. Zivel's modalities align perfectly with their interests, offering natural and healthy solutions to ease chronic pain, anxiety, depression, and even addiction.“We believe the recovery aspect of fitness is growing, and the opportunities are endless,” said Steve Meyers.“Helping clients not only manage chronic pain but also improve mental clarity, relieve stress, and support weight loss is something Gina and I are truly proud to be a part of.”Zivel's uniqueness compared to similar wellness centers lies in its medically informed approach to a range of therapies, offering an alternative to traditional holistic treatments like acupuncture and chiropractic care."We created Zivel with a specific aim, to serve as a bridge between where you are and where you want to be, connecting you to a life with less stress, anxiety, and pain," said O'Neill. "With extensive, peer-reviewed research as a cornerstone of our care standards, we can successfully guide our clients on the path to recovery."Zivel was founded on Welch's personal experience touring with Korn. Together with O'Neill, the duo researched and developed therapies to help address conditions such as anxiety and arthritis."What excites me most about Zivel is our ability to help revitalize every part of a person's life, which I feel is my purpose," Welch said.For more information on Zivel Newport, visit their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .About Zivel:Zivel is a cutting-edge wellness center focused on providing scientifically backed alternative healthcare solutions. Founded by Korn's lead guitarist, Brian Welch, and Dr. Matt O'Neill, Zivel offers a unique approach to health, integrating diverse healing modalities designed to meet the individual needs of its clients. With no singular focus or predetermined outcome, Zivel's innovative therapies deliver personalized results that reflect the unique needs of each individual. Committed to excellence, Zivel prioritizes superior service and compassion, aiming to enhance the well-being of its clients by helping them reduce stress, anxiety, and pain.About Zivel Newport:Franchised by Gina and Steve Meyers, a husband-and-wife team with a shared passion for health and wellness, Zivel Newport is dedicated to serving the community with innovative, science-backed therapies. With backgrounds in fitness and business and personal experience using cryotherapy for pain management, the duo looks forward to serving the community with their holistic health practices. Their exceptional services help individuals relieve stress, improve mental clarity, and achieve overall well-being.

