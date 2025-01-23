(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of electronic record and documentation services for agencies and care professionals supporting individuals within Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS), Home & Community Based Services (HCBS), and other human services settings, continues to be recognized for its outstanding contributions to the healthcare and human services industry. In the newly released Winter 2025 report by G2 , Therap has earned several prestigious accolades, including Leader, Best Support, Highest User Adoption, Leader Americas, Users Most Likely to Recommend, and more.

Therap's recognition in G2's Winter 2025 report spans key categories such as Assisted Living , Homecare Agency Management , Human Services , Mental Health , and Physical G2's latest recognition reaffirms Therap's position as a leader in electronic health record solutions. Users appreciate its commitment to excellence, user-friendly design, and innovative features. Based on real user feedback, these awards recognize Therap's strong features, great support, and adaptability for human services professionals.

Here's what G2 users have to say about their experience with Therap:

"There seems to be a solution for every problem; If they don't have it then they are always taking suggestions on how to make their service better." - Verified User in Small Business.

"Very user friendly and love the shorts and training academy if I want to learn something" - Verified User in Mid Market.

"Therap has helped me with our revenue reports for the accounting system. We use another billing system for some of our other services, but that system doesn't allow me to convert my 835 to a format that I can use to import payments into our accounting software" - Operations Specialist in Mid Market.

These awards highlight Therap's dedication to innovative solutions that put users first. As an industry leader, Therap continuously enhances its platform to support better care, compliance, and service delivery.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at

