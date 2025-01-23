Award-Winning Author Katie Hornor Receives Prestigious International Impact Book Awards For The Flamingo Advantage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Katie Hornor wins International Impact Awards with The Flamingo Advantage

Katie Hornor, award-winning author of The Flamingo Advantage

Recognition at the International Impact Book Awards Highlights Hornor's Expertise in Business Strategy and Her Mission to Empower Entrepreneurs

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Katie Hornor, an acclaimed author, keynote speaker, and business strategist, has earned the distinguished International Impact Book Award for her transformative book "The Flamingo Advantage". This honor marks the sixth major accolade for the book, cementing its place as a cornerstone resource for entrepreneurs striving to build businesses that align with their values and purpose.

“Winning the International Impact Book Award is truly an honor,” Hornor said.“The Flamingo Advantage is a book close to my heart, and I'm overjoyed that it continues to resonate with readers worldwide.”

"The Flamingo Advantage"-available on Amazon -uniquely blends Bible-based principles with innovative business strategies, inspiring entrepreneurs to embrace their individuality as an asset in the marketplace. Through relatable flamingo metaphors, Hornor equips readers with tools to elevate their businesses while staying true to their faith and values.

With more than 90 published titles, including over a dozen best-sellers, Hornor has become a trusted voice in the entrepreneurial space. Her other notable works, including her latest "The Flamingo Way" and her sought-after quarterly business planner, have earned her a reputation as a must-read author among today's top entrepreneurs.

A frequent guest on over 200 podcasts and stages, Hornor brings relatable insights and actionable strategies to her audiences. Her unique combination of storytelling, expertise, and humor has inspired countless entrepreneurs to reimagine their businesse as a tool for impact, alignment, and purpose. Whether sharing her flamingo metaphors or unpacking high-level business and sales strategies, Hornor's presentations leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

Beyond her literary success, Hornor's vibrant keynote presentations have captivated audiences globally. She has been featured by TEDx , 48Days, and major media outlets, including ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. From her beginnings in donation-supported ministry to becoming a global business consultant, Hornor's story is an inspiration for entrepreneurs seeking to align their work with their faith and purpose.

Hornor is extending her impact in 2025 through speaking engagements and podcast appearances. Her relatable style, actionable insights, and focus on authentic business growth have made her a favorite among podcast hosts and event planners seeking to inspire their audiences.

About the Author: Katie Hornor (often misspelled Horner) is an award-winning author, keynote speaker, Bible teacher, and business strategist whose flamingo metaphors and Bible-based strategies have transformed the lives of countless entrepreneurs. Known for helping clients double their income, retire their spouses, and design businesses in service of their life and purpose, Hornor is a pioneer in aligning faith, family, and entrepreneurial success. Along with her husband, Tap, and their five children, she splits her time between homes in the US and Mexico.

