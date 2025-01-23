BPS Students Gain A Competitive Edge: New STEM-Focused College Access Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "This groundbreaking partnership truly embodies the power of collective impact, bringing together the resources, expertise, and commitment of BPS, The Possible Zone, and Wentworth Institute of Technology," said Boston Public Superintendent Mary Skipper. "Beyond Possible aligns seamlessly with our vision for secondary pathways by providing students with early exposure to college and career opportunities. By expanding access to schools without early college designations, Beyond Possible offers greater opportunity for our students to explore, grow, and succeed."

The Beyond Possible model mimics the structure of an early college pathway by providing targeted, sequenced coursework.

Post thi

The Beyond Possible model mimics the structure of an early college pathway by providing targeted, sequenced coursework. It is further complemented by wrap-around supports, soft-durable skills development, and career preparation experiences that will help equip young people for college and future in-demand careers, such as data analytics and information technology. STEM careers have grown significantly over the last three decades and have a projected growth rate faster than those of non-STEM careers into the 2030s.

"This initiative demonstrates the integral role of community in expanding access and opportunity to career readiness education, in this instance STEM education. Working together, we utilize our strengths with the goal of providing BPS students a holistic learning experience focusing on in-class and workplace engagement," said Nicole Price, J.D., Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Wentworth Institute of Technology.

"Our mutual and complementary strengths in STEM education and our strong industry networks allow us to collectively provide a comprehensive program that fosters future-ready skills sets, ensures career exploration, and nurtures industry-relevant expertise," said Gus Halwani, Ph.D., TPZ Chief STEAM & Innovation Officer. Beyond Possible is one avenue TPZ students can pursue to carve pathways to computer science and data analytics careers while they also develop entrepreneurial spirit, key skills and mindsets, and their own networks.

Students who successfully complete the two-year Beyond Possible program earn a certificate of completion, high school credits which count towards graduation requirements; college credits toward program completion at Wentworth or transferable elective college credits at other higher education institutions; and conditional acceptance to higher education partner-institutions Wentworth Institute of Technology, Framingham State University and Mass Bay Community College. Throughout the program, students will have access to job shadowing, internship placements, and other career preparation opportunities.

Designed and funded collectively by BPS, TPZ, and Wentworth, with foundational support from The Boston Foundation, the tuition-free initiative aims to enroll up to 160 BPS high school students over the next three academic years. An inaugural cohort of up to 30 BPS high school students will begin their Beyond Possible journey by exploring STEAM tools and building an entrepreneurial spirit and engineering mindset at TPZ as early as February 2025. In addition to experiential instruction, students will receive college-level academic support offered by Wentworth peer tutors; a monetary stipend for each TPZ afterschool class attended; a meal before each TPZ afterschool class; career and college advising support services; access to summer internships and preparation; and wrap-around supports at TPZ.

"Our commitment to cultivating innovation and problem-solving, strengthening key social and emotional learning competencies, and building social networks and mentorship, ensure that we've created and are delivering a well-rounded program that reinforces students' abilities to succeed in school, in the workforce, and throughout life," said Meg Riordan, Ph.D., TPZ Chief Learning Officer.

Recruitment for the Beyond Possible inaugural year is underway at English H.S., Albert D. Holland High School of Technology, Madison Park Technical Vocational H.S., and John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science. To learn more, visit possiblezone/beyond-possible.

About Boston Public Schools

The Boston Public Schools (BPS), the birthplace of public education in the United States, serves more than 48,000 pre-kindergarten through grade-12 students in 121 schools. BPS is committed to transforming the lives of all children through exemplary teaching in a world-class system of innovative, welcoming schools. We partner with the community, families, and students to develop in every learner the knowledge, skill, and character to excel in college, career, and life.

About The Possible Zone

Young people spark their passions and develop entrepreneurial spirit, key skills and mindsets, and networks at The Possible Zone-an exciting, tuition-free, experiential learning program that helps them prepare for life-long learning and careers of the future. Hundreds of high school students from Boston thrive as they develop valuable social and emotional skills through our supportive programming and explore changing STEAM technologies in our state-of-the-art Innovation Center. Reinforced by a network of key educational and industry partners, and guided by our college and career advisors, young people move on from TPZ equipped to shape their futures and ready to pursue innovative careers.

About Wentworth Institute of Technology

Wentworth Institute of Technology is a private, non-profit, career-oriented university offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional training programs on its 31-acre campus in the heart of Boston, Mass. Founded in 1904, "The University of Opportunity" offers a diverse range of academic programs focused on emerging technologies and hands-on, future-ready learning experiences. Through its renowned cooperative education program, Wentworth seamlessly integrates classroom learning with professional experience in the areas of architecture and design, computing and data science, engineering, management, and sciences and humanities

SOURCE The Possible Zone