US Border Patrol Joins Forces With TYR Wodapalooza For 2025 Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The partnership kicks off with the TYR Wodapalooza Miami, one of the most anticipated festivals in the world, set to take place in Miami Beach, Florida, January 23-26th, before culminating in Huntington Beach this September for the TYR Wodapalooza SoCal. The US Border Patrol's involvement in both events underscore a shared dedication to promoting physical readiness, teamwork, and community well-being.

"The United States Border Patrol is proud to partner with TYR Wodapalooza for the 2025 season, combining the of elite fitness with the discipline and resilience of law enforcement," said Jose De La Garza Jr., Assistant Chief. "Together, we're advancing our mission of physical readiness, teamwork, and unwavering dedication to protecting our nation and inspiring communities to push beyond their boundaries."

At both the SoCal and Miami Beach events, the US Border Patrol will engage in a variety of festival activities, including fitness challenges, community outreach programs, and educational seminars focused on health and wellness. These initiatives align with the agency's ongoing efforts to foster a healthy, active lifestyle and build stronger community relations.

"TYR Wodapalooza is thrilled to welcome the US Border Patrol as an official partner," said Alex DeGurian, Business Development Director of Loud And Live, the parent company of TYR Wodapalooza. "Their involvement underscores our shared values of teamwork, perseverance, and dedication to community well-being."

The TYR Wodapalooza events are renowned for their dynamic blend of competitions, workshops, and entertainment, drawing athletes and fitness enthusiasts from around the globe. With live music, food vendors, and interactive booths from sponsors, including the US Border Patrol, attendees can expect an engaging and memorable experience.

For more information about the TYR Wodapalooza and the US Border Patrol partnership, please visit .

About US Border Patrol

The US Border Patrol is a federal law enforcement agency dedicated to securing the nation's borders and promoting safety within communities. With a commitment to community engagement and public service, the agency works tirelessly to foster positive relationships with citizens and stakeholders.

About TYR Wodapalooza

TYR Wodapalooza is an internationally renowned functional fitness platform, with flagship events on both coasts in Miami and SoCal respectively. With digital and in-person events throughout the year, the mantra is Celebrating fitness, community, and life. Their festivals attract thousands of athletes and spectators from across the globe, showcasing an electrifying mix of elite and community competition, innovative fitness workshops, and world-class entertainment, embodying the spirit of global fitness and celebration.

About Loud And Live

Loud And Live, a live events, media, marketing, and entertainment company, expertly fuses music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences .

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.