Irsprob Honored As One Of The Top 100 Fastest-Growing Longhorn Businesses

IRSProb, a leading tax planning and firm, is proud to be recognized as one of the top 100 fastest-growing Longhorn-owned businesses.

- Randy MartinDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IRSProb, a leading tax planning, advisory, and resolution firm specializing in resolving complex IRS tax problems and implementing advanced tax strategies, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the top 100 fastest-growing Longhorn-owned businesses by the Texas Exes' Longhorn 100 program.The Longhorn 100, an initiative by the Texas Exes, celebrates and acknowledges the achievements of University of Texas alumni who have founded or lead successful businesses worldwide. This prestigious accolade underscores IRSProb's commitment to excellence and growth in the field of tax planning, advisory, and IRS problem-solving services.Founded and led by Randell "Randy" W. Martin, CPA, IRSProb has been dedicated to assisting individuals and businesses in resolving complex IRS tax issues and saving their clients profits. Randy Martin, a distinguished alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin, holds a degree in Business with a major in Accounting. He furthered his education with an MBA from Thunderbird, the American Graduate School of International Management. With over 27 years of experience, Randy is a Certified Public Accountant, Enrolled Agent, and Certified Tax Resolution Specialist, bringing a wealth of expertise in tax strategy and IRS negotiations to his clients.In addition to his professional accomplishments, Randy is the author of the Amazon best-seller, "IRS Problem Solving Secrets: Veteran Tax Resolutions Pro's Guide to Solving IRS Problems," which offers valuable insights into effectively addressing IRS tax problems. He regularly speaks at tax conferences, seminars, and events in both English and Spanish."Being recognized among the top Longhorn-owned businesses is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us," said Randy Martin. "Our mission has always been to provide effective solutions for those facing IRS challenges, and this honor reinforces our commitment to that goal."The Longhorn 100 identifies and celebrates the success of the 100 fastest-growing Longhorn businesses globally. Companies are evaluated based on their compounded annual growth rate, reflecting their innovation, leadership, and contribution to the business community.IRSProb's inclusion in this esteemed list highlights its significant growth and the impactful services it provides in the realm of tax planning and tax resolution. The firm offers a comprehensive range of services, including Offer in Compromise, Negotiated Settlements, Innocent Spouse Relief, management of IRS audits, along with Tax Planning & Advisory all tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients.For more information about IRSProb and the services they offer, please visit .About IRSProbIRSProb is a Dallas-based tax planning and tax resolution firm committed to helping individuals and businesses navigate and resolve IRS tax issues and save money on taxes. With a team of experienced professionals, the firm provides personalized solutions to alleviate tax burdens and ensure compliance with the ever changing tax regulations.About the Longhorn 100The Longhorn 100, organized by the Texas Exes, honors the 100 fastest-growing Longhorn-owned or led businesses globally. This recognition celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and success of University of Texas alumni, showcasing their contributions across various industries.

