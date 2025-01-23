Mpath® Health Is Selected As Finalist For HLTH Foundation's Case Study Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We initially developed mPATH at Wake Forest University School of to overcome literacy barriers in healthcare. A digital program can use animations and graphics to convey a message whereas professionals can only use their words," says Dr. David Miller, mPATH inventor and founder of mPATH Health. "We can also program a digital application to use easy to understand words, something I often forget to do as a doctor."

mPATH Health selected as one of 10 finalists in the HLTH Foundation's Techquity for Health Case Study Competition.

The Techquity for Health Case Study Competition honors digital health solutions and data-driven approaches that address systemic inequities while advancing health equity. As a finalist, mPATH will present at the renowned digital health executive conference, ViVE 2025, and collaborate with fellow health equity leaders at ViVE Impact Programs. The winner of this highly competitive program will be announced live at the event, which will be held in Nashville, TN, February 16-20, 2025.

"Being selected as a finalist for the Techquity Competition is incredibly meaningful for us, because it validates the groundbreaking work we did at Wake Forest and the incredible research coming out of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center," says Miller.

mPATH® Health's selection as a finalist underscores its commitment to addressing one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare: improving early detection and outcomes for cancer patients.

"One of the best ways to decrease health inequities in cancer and decrease mortality across diverse and socioeconomically challenged populations is to decrease late stage presentations by more robust cancer screening," says Ruben A. Mesa, MD, FACP, Executive Director, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center. "In rigorous trials funded by the National Cancer Institute and conducted with primary care patients across Atrium Health, mPATH has shown significant expansion of colorectal cancer screening and increases in early detection, leading to improved outcomes."

Based on foundational research, The Techquity for Health Coalition defines techquity in healthcare as the strategic design, distribution and availability of technology to advance health equity. Equally important, the Coalition adopted as part of its scope an intentional effort to avoid exacerbating existing inequities and outcomes disparities as a routine aspect of technology innovation, data governance and management.

"mPATH Health is a great example of clinician technologists recognizing an opportunity to improve care for all patients regardless of their background, circumstances, health literacy or digital literacy," says Eric S. Kirkendall, MD, MBI , Deputy Director of the Center for Healthcare Innovation. "Wake Forest University School of Medicine's Center for Healthcare Innovation is proud to have been a partner in this project and help build the innovative technology that has led to increased cancer screening rates and better health."

SOURCE mPATH Health