W&H Renews Partnership With ADS As A 2025 Super Sponsor

W&H is proud to announce its continued support of the Association for Safety (ADS) by renewing its membership as a Super Sponsor for 2025

WINDSOR, ON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - W&H is recognized as a pioneer in sterilization, with a commitment to continuously advancing cutting-edge and equipment that enhance safety, efficiency, and patient care in dental practices. Their ongoing sponsorship with the Association for Dental Safety (ADS) reinforces their mission to educate, advocate, and raise awareness within the dental community about the critical role of proper hygiene and sterilization in practice workflows, ensuring the safety and well-being of both staff and patients.

This sponsorship is a perfect fit for W&H, as they have long championed the importance of effective infection prevention with their innovative and award winning line of Lexa sterilizers and their newly released Lexa Mini Class B rapid sterilizer to add to their robust sterilizer portfolio. The new Lexa Mini adds a new level of versatility and convenience providing a wide range of applications as a complimentary device for the sterilization of handpieces, or as a back-up for tabletop sterilizers.

Infection Prevention Educational Program

W&H has launched an educational program focused on infection prevention, led by Karen Gregory, RN CDIPC, and Michelle Strange, MSDH, RDH, CDIPC - both renowned experts in infection control and instrument reprocessing and active members of ADS. Karen is a registered nurse and holds the specialized Certified in Dental Infection Prevention and Control (CDIPC) certification. She has served on the Board of Directors for the ADS and is a recipient of the James J. Crawford Award, honoring her lifetime achievements in advancing dental infection control. Michelle has a Master's in Dental Hygiene Education and is committed to educating healthcare professionals on infection prevention, holding her Certificate in Dental Infection Prevention and Control. She is a practicing dental hygienist, the owner of Level Up Infection Prevention and MichelleStrangeRDH.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with ADS as a Super Sponsor and to further our efforts in advocating to our dental community the critical topic of infection prevention and proper sterilization," says Rick Pinero, General Manager for W&H's Dental Equipment Business Unit. "W&H is committed to educating our dental community to safeguard both their practices and their patients and our educational program reinforces this commitment."

About W&H

W&H Impex, Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group. Headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria, the international W&H Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of medical technology products. Passion and innovation are the driving force of the company. High-quality product and service solutions and a strong focus on research and development as well as social responsibility make W&H a locally and globally successful family business. More than 1,300 employees contribute to the production of hardware and software products for use in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

