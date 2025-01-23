Cinareo Raises $1M To Revolutionize Capacity Planning In Contact Centers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Cinareo Solutions Inc., a Toronto-based data analytics company, has secured $1 million in pre-seed funding to address capacity planning challenges in the contact center industry. The round was led by BDC's Seed Venture Fund , with participation from Accelia Capital and angel investor Robert Treumann.

Founded by Karen Elliott and Dr. Mark Alpern, Cinareo's mission is to offer an intuitive solution for short and long-term planning, analysis, and recruitment and training in contact centers. Launched in late 2022, Cinareo won the 2023 SheBoot competition grand prize and, in 2024, became a premium application within the Genesys AppFoundry .

With over 20 years of experience in helping contact centers optimize capacity and financial planning globally, Karen and Mark transformed their consulting work into an AI-driven product suite, which includes features like multi-skilling simulation.

Cinareo enables capacity planners to move beyond error-prone spreadsheet-based solutions by leveraging AI for more efficient operations. "Despite significant investment in workforce management systems, many contact centers still rely on spreadsheets for capacity planning. It's time-consuming and inefficient, and we saw an opportunity to improve this," said CEO Karen Elliott. COO Dr. Mark Alpern adds, "Having spent years managing and operating contact centers, I wish we had a solution like Cinareo to solve these ongoing planning challenges."

"AI is set to revolutionize the entire workforce management ecosystem and beyond. Cinareo's capacity management software is paving the way, enabling scalable AI solutions. BDC is pleased to support the company's growth and confident in its potential to impact numerous sectors in the future," says Dinar Ahmed, Partner, Seed Venture Fund at BDC Capital.

"We are excited to be part of this new chapter for Cinareo. Their dedication to revolutionize capacity planning aligns with our commitment to supporting women-led companies that are developing innovative solutions to enhance efficiency and productivity on a global scale," says Julien Letartre, Partner at Accelia Capital.

With a growing global customer base of large enterprises, Karen and Mark are excited to collaborate with a strong team of investors to accelerate Cinareo's growth. This funding round will help to build on its product and technology roadmap, which will enable organizations to leverage purpose-built AI to plan quickly, easily, and frequently.

