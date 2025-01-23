Utah-Based LIGHTHOUSE Real Estate Group LLC Launches Neststepstm Program To Revolutionize Employee Benefits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) By helping employees achieve homeownership and achieve security through real estate, this innovation helps employers attract and retain talent.

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LIGHTHOUSE Group LLC is excited to introduce NestSTEPSTM , a first-of-its-kind HR benefit program that empowers employees to achieve homeownership and greater financial stability.

By helping employees realize their dreams of owning a home, NestSTEPSTM enables businesses to attract and retain top talent while reducing and hiring costs.

In today's competitive job market, traditional benefits like health care and 401(k) matching are no longer enough to attract and retain top talent. NestSTEPSTM takes HR benefits to the next level, providing employers with a competitive offering while improving workplace engagement and satisfaction.

"NestSTEPSTM is more than just an employee benefit; it's a bridge to financial stability and homeownership," said Cheri Salazar, CEO of LIGHTHOUSE Real Estate Group LLC. "By addressing financial stress and empowering employees to achieve long-term wealth-building goals, this program creates a win-win for businesses and their teams. It's a first-of-its-kind initiative that sets a new standard for what employee benefits can achieve.”

Key features of the NestSTEPSTM program include:

- Live Educational Workshops - Live educational workshops for employees of a business, providing critical knowledge on home buying and real estate investing. In addition, NestSTEPSTM provides personalized guidance for employees to address their unique financial and homeownership goals.

- Home Savings PlanTM - An innovative system that helps employees and employers manage contributions in interest-bearing accounts, making homeownership more attainable.

- Employer Cost Savings - Process for uncovering new savings through LIGHTHOUSE's partner, which specializes in profitability strategies (often between five and eight figures annually), to fund program contributions.

Research underscores the growing need for innovative benefits like NestSTEPSTM.

- 6 in 10 employees report that financial stress affects their focus and productivity at work, with half of those employees spending over 3 hours a week dealing with personal financial matters (PwC's 2023 Employee Financial Wellness Survey).(1)

- Morgan Stanley reports that 60% of employees say they would be more likely to stay at a job that provided useful financial wellness programs.(2)

- Approximately 86% of renters in the U.S. say they would like to buy a home but can't afford one (CNN Poll, 2024).(3)

- Nearly 8 in 10 Americans view owning a home as a critical goal, yet 58% say it has become increasingly difficult in recent years (USMI's 2024 Homeownership Market Survey).(4)

NestSTEPSTM sets a new benchmark in employee benefits by uniquely addressing the intersection of financial wellness and homeownership aspirations. This innovative approach not only supports employees in achieving life-changing goals but also helps businesses build a more engaged and loyal workforce, driving long-term success.

About LIGHTHOUSE Real Estate Group LLC

LIGHTHOUSE Real Estate Group empowers clients, agents, and organizations by providing expert real estate services, innovative education, and financial wellness programs. From guiding home buyers and investors to elevating real estate professionals and supporting employers with unique benefits, we light the way to smarter, more rewarding real estate experiences.

To learn more about how NestSTEPSTM can transform your employee benefits, visit the website or reach out to Larry Salazar at the contact info below.

CONTACT INFO

Larry Salazar

801.554.5112

Chief Strategy Officer

...p

