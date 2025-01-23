(MENAFN- APO Group)

On January 22, 2025, Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Mr. Wang Xuekun and of Finance and Economic Planning of Rwanda Hon. Yusuf Murangwa signed Agreement on China-Rwanda Economic and Technical Cooperation and Framework Agreement on the Giseke Irrigation Project on behalf of their respective in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. The signing ceremony was attended by James Kimonyo, Rwandan Ambassador to China; officials from Rwanda's of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, and Ministry of Agricultureand Animal Resources, and Gao Zhiqiang, Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Wang stated that the signing of the Agreement on China-Rwanda Economic and Technical Cooperation fully reflects the high level of political trust and traditional friendship between the two governments. He emphasized that this is a concrete step in implementing President Xi Jinping's proposal of the "Ten Partnership Action Plans" under China-Africa cooperation, and as the latest outcome of the important consensus between the two heads of state.

Ambassador Wang highlighted that the Giseke Irrigation Project, supported by concessional loans from the Chinese government,holds significant importance for Rwanda's agricultural modernization and enhancement of agricultural production capacity. Ambassador Wang reiterated China's commitment to deepening pragmatic cooperation with Rwanda across various fields, promoting mutual benefits and shared development to bring greater well-being to the peoples of both nations.

Minister Munyakazi, speaking on behalf of the Rwandan government, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support and assistance provided by the Chinese government over the years. He indicated that the Gisake Irrigation Project will promote agricultural development in Rwanda and help address the challenges posed by climate change and food security. He further emphasized Rwanda's high regard for its comprehensive strategic partnership with China and its willingness to continue deepening bilateral cooperation with the Chinese side.

