ESR Premieres Effortless Protection And Seamless Qi2 Wireless Charging For Galaxy S25 Series

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 23, 2025 -- ESR , the No. 1 selling brand of MagSafe accessories on , is bringing MagSafe compatibility and Qi2 wireless charging to Galaxy S25 users for the first time. With its new HaloLock accessories and UltraFit screen protectors, ESR redefines convenience, protection, and fast charging for Galaxy S25 users.

Unlock a New Era for Samsung Galaxy S25 with ESR's Latest Innovations

"While the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is 'Qi2-ready,' users will need a magnetic case to unlock the full potential of Qi2 wireless charging," said Tim Wu, ESR's CEO. "ESR's HaloLock accessories enable Galaxy S25 users to experience seamless protection and magnetic charging, delivering the convenience and efficiency they expect from advanced wireless technology."

HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case: Qi2-Ready Protection for Galaxy S25

With the HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case , Samsung Galaxy users can now unlock the ease and versatility of Qi2 wireless charging. This case also extends the benefits of HaloLock accessories-previously exclusive to Apple users-to the Galaxy S25 series.

Key Features:



Multi-Brand Compatibility: Galaxy S25 users can use their phones seamlessly with magnetic accessories, car mounts, and chargers, combining convenience and versatility across platforms.

Dependable Magnetic Strength: Equipped with a magnetic strength of 1,500 g, the case ensures a secure hold for magnetic chargers and accessories.

Ultimate Protection: The case delivers 11-ft drop protection with 3x military-grade durability, reinforced Air Guard corners, a 1.2 mm raised screen edge, and 0.7 mm lens guards to keep devices safe in any situation. Original Style Preserved: The tough acrylic back resists scratches, ensuring the Galaxy S25 remains sleek and stylish over time.

Qi2 and CryoBoostTM: The Fastest, Safest Wireless Charging for Galaxy S25

Thanks to ESR's HaloLock Classic Hybrid Cases, Galaxy S25 users can now fully unlock the potential of Qi2 wireless charging with ESR's Qi2-certified wireless chargers. Outfitted with ESR's HaloLock cases, the Galaxy S25 series pairs perfectly with the HaloLock Magnetic Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoostTM , the world's first 15W Qi2-certified wireless car charger featuring advanced 2nd-gen CryoBoostTM cooling technology. This seamless compatibility brings a new level of convenience and efficiency to everyday use, making charging as effortless as snapping the phone into place.

Key Features:



Fastest Wireless Charging: Fully charges the Galaxy S25 Ultra in just 2 hours and 36 minutes or boosts it to 30% in only 40 minutes-70% faster than other Qi2 chargers during GPS navigation.

CryoBoostTM Cooling Technology: Keeps devices cool and safe while charging, optimizing efficiency and extending battery life. Unshakable Magnetic Hold: Equipped with 18 N52 magnets for 1,600 g magnetic strength, the charger securely holds the phone even on rough terrain, ensuring reliable performance on commutes and road trips.

For added convenience, the HaloLock Qi2 Mini Kickstand Magnetic Charger combines compact portability with 15W fast charging. The built-in kickstand allows users to charge and stream hands-free, making it an ideal companion for on-the-go charging.

Armorite Screen Protector: Effortless Fit, Ultimate Protection for Galaxy S25

The Armorite Screen Protector with UltraFit Tray is redefining screen protection for the Galaxy S25 with its innovative two-step installation process. The new UltraFit Tray is designed to eliminate the common frustrations of dust, bubbles, and misalignment during installation, addressing a key pain point experienced by users. Highly praised by Apple users, the same premium quality and effortless experience is now available to Galaxy S25 series users.

Key Features:



Effortless Installation: The UltraFit Tray uses static adsorption to automatically remove dust and ensure perfect alignment, delivering a flawless, bubble-free application in just two steps.

Unmatched Durability: Certified by SGS to withstand impacts of up to 33 lb, the 9H tempered glass provides maximum durability and peace of mind.

Full-Screen Coverage: Edge-to-edge protection prevents dust buildup and maintains the device's pristine appearance. Seamless Functionality: Ultra-sensitive touch technology ensures fast, reliable fingerprint unlocking and a smooth user experience.

Explore the full press kit Here . Visit ESR's Official Website or Amazon Store to learn more about the full range of S25 accessories.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, and now with a user base of over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of mobile accessories and the #1 brand for MagSafe accessories. From cases that do more than protect to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use.

