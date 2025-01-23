Eubiotics Market To Expand At A 3.71% CAGR To Reach US$8.630 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eubiotics Market

The global eubiotics is estimated to attain US$8.630 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.71% from US$7.194 billion in 2025.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global eubiotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$8.630 billion by 2030.Eubiotics are substances used in animal feeding to enhance gut health and performance, as an organic substitute to feed antibiotics. They are probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, essential oils , and enzymes. Some of these compounds enhance the balance of the gut flora and, therefore, increase feed conversion, nutrient utilization, immunity, and disease resistance. Eubiotics as an emerging segment in animal nutrition have the potential of assuming a central position in sustainable animal husbandry. They are gaining popularity because of the increased worry about antibiotic resistance.The eubiotics market is expanding due to new and healthy food trends, high regulatory standards, increasing human awareness of gut health, a constant increase in livestock production, and constant capital spending on the research and development of new products. People are finding out that certain antibiotics are added to animal feed they require antibiotic-free meat, and dairy products produced naturally. Benefits of Eubiotics include improvement of the gut microbiota to increase nutrient uptake, improvement of the immunological system, and a generally improved health status of the animals. The world is populated and livestock becomes a potential target for improvement through the use of eubiotics. The main business strategies applied to the eubiotics market include investments in the research and development projects necessary to invent new and improved products that demonstrate better performance and cost-effectiveness, and, therefore, contribute to the market growth.With the emergence of the global eubiotics market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in March 2024, Novus International bought BioResource International, Inc., a US enzyme manufacturing firm, to diversify its products and innovate products in the enzyme feed additive line.Access sample report or view details:By type, the global eubiotics market can be classified into organic acids, prebiotics, probiotics, essential oils, and others. The most common organic acids in countries include formic acid, lactic acid, and propionic acid, which have excellent antimicrobial properties and relatively low cost in feed formulation leading to it being the largest market share segment. Nondigestible carbohydrates that selectively stimulate the beneficial gut bacteria are called prebiotics, like fructooligosaccharides and mannanoligosaccharides are also growing at a good pace. Beneficial microorganisms, known as probiotics, which have live microorganisms are replacements for antibiotics and are gaining popularity. However, they are more sensitive to processing and storage conditions than other stable eubiotics such as organic acids and prebiotics thus reducing their market share.The global eubiotics market is segmented by function into gut health, immunity, yield, and others. Gut health is anticipated to own the largest market share given the fact that gut health is core to the comprehensive well-being of an animal, inclusive of digestion, and nutrient assimilation among others. Optimizing gut health will improve feed conversion, decrease the incidence of digestive ailments, and optimize productivity. Eubiotics also boost the immune response and increase the animal's potential for resistance to infections and diseases more so in intensive production practices.The global eubiotics market is segmented by end-use into aquatic feed, cattle feed, poultry feed, swine feed, and others. The poultry feed segment is expected to lead this market due to its massive contribution to meat production at the global level, a crucial part of the overall feed industry is gut health in poultry, as it assists in optimizing feed usage, maintaining health, and enhancing egg laying capacity. The segment of swine feed is also going to evolve significantly over time because of the rising global demand for pork.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global eubiotics market is growing significantly. This is because of the increasing livestock farming, especially in China and India, which are product sources. This need for animal protein is thus putting pressure on the development of efficient and economical animal feeds that eubiotics offer leading to the growth of the regional market in the coming years. Due to the rise in demand for animal use of antibiotics, customers, in particular, are now in a pointed search of naturally raised, clinically free antibiotics, meat, and dairy products which contribute to increasing opportunities for the market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global eubiotics market have been covered as Anpario plc, Esseco UK Limited, DSM-Firmenich, DBC Ag Products, AdiFeedSp. And Novus International, among others.The market analytics report segments the global eubiotics market as follows:.By TypeoOrganic acids.Acetic Acid.Formic Acid.Fumaric Acid.Lactic AcidoPrebiotics.Fructo-oligosaccharides.Galacto-oligosaccharides. InulinoProbiotics.Bifidobacteria.Lactobacilli.OthersoEssential oilsoOthers.By FunctionoGut HealthoImmunityoYieldoOthers.By End-UseoAquatic FeedoCattle FeedoPoultry FeedoSwine FeedoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.DBC Ag Products.Novus International.DSM-Firmenich.AdiFeed Sp. z o.o..Esseco UK Limited.Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Private Limited.Anpario plcReasons for buying this report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub- segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do businesses use our reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Plasma Feed Market:.Plant Activators Market:.Animal Feed Antioxidants Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

