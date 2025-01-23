Green Building Initiative Elects Alison Hoagland As Chair Of The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Membership elects Hoagland and new Directors to GBI's Board.

Portland, Ore., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) is pleased to announce the election of Alison Hoagland, principal at Mackenzie, as chair of its board of directors. New and returning officers, as well as three new directors, were also elected effective December 2024.

“Sustainability has been a root passion throughout my career, and I'm honored to be named Chair of the Board of Directors of this preeminent and distinguished organization," stated Alison Hoagland, principal at Mackenzie. "As a GBI board member since 2021, I am genuinely excited to create meaningful positive change through my new role, leveraging our collective technical expertise and business acumen.”

“Alison Hoagland is a distinguished architect and leader in the industry, and we are thrilled for her to step into this leadership role as the chair of GBI's board of directors,” said Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO.“Alison has been a tremendous asset to GBI's board and community, executing on our mission as a practitioner, supporting market development, and providing valuable insight to decarbonization in the built environment.”

Hoagland becomes the first woman architect to serve as GBI Board Chair and the organization's second woman chair. As a passionate advocate for sustainable architecture, she has designed and delivered projects in a variety of markets as Mackenzie's Architecture Department Head and developed Mackenzie's Building Science Committee. She was named to the Mackenzie Board of Directors in 2024, the company's first female architect board member. Hoagland holds the Green Globes Professional (GGP) and Green Globes Assessor (GGA) credentials and is trained in thermographic analysis.

Hoagland follows GBI's prior chair, Tim Thiel, who is an active leader in circularity and building material decarbonization and who oversaw efforts through GBI's twentieth year where the organization reached 765 million SF of certified space. Thiel will serve as Immediate Past Chair for the 2025 calendar year.

GBI's membership voted on December 5, 2024, to approve the 2025 Officers and Executive Committee Slate under one-year terms:



Chair: Alison Hoagland (Principal, Mackenzie)

Immediate Past Chair: Tim Thiel (Global Circular Economy Manager, Covestro)

Chair Elect: Sumayyah Theron (CEO & Founder, Avant-garde Sustainable Solutions) Treasurer: Luis Perez-Soto (VP, Treasurer, Lennar Financial Services)

Secretary: Meagan Sykes (Energy Manager, Sobeys)

At-large Director: Cons Gattuso (Director of Engineering, Piedmont Office Realty Trust)

At-large Director: Simon Turner (Founder, Building Cognition)

GBI is also pleased to announce the approval of three new voting members of the board of directors, effective December 2024, under three-year terms:



Vincent Bataoel (Senior Partner, Above Green) Charline Cormier (Director of Sustainability, EastPoint)

Julie Wojnowski (Principal, ESG & Sustainability, Citadel EHS)

Additional returning directors are:



Keely Felton (Chief Sustainability Officer, Nova Group, GBC)

Dain Hansen (EVP, Government Relations, International Association of Plumbing & Mechanical Officials)

Randy Mortensen (EVP, Global Sales & Marketing, Leviton)

Brenda Steinhauer (Quality Manager, W.A. Richardson Builders) Laura Unrein (Sustainable Design Consultant, Group14 Engineering)

About GBI

GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP) and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact ... or visit the GBI website at .

