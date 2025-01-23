Azerbaijan Artists' Union Displays Stunning Art Pieces By Eminent Artist

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
A retrospective exhibition of works by the chairperson of
Creative Women Association, senior researcher at the Institute of
Architecture and Art, PhD in Art Studies Afag Huseynova has been
presented at Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azernews
reports. The exhibition opened its doors at Vajiha Samadova
Exhibition Hall.
Themed "Between Yin and Yang," the exhibition displays over
three hundred works in ceramics, painting, graphics, glass, and
batik, created over approximately 50 years.
The wide range of artworks reflects human relationships,
connections with the cosmos, ballet and human masks, the world of
Nizami and classical works, ancient folklore and history, and
heroes of the homeland. Each of these pieces carries its own
philosophy.
Such individuals are often said to be "talented in everything."
Interestingly, the 70-year-old artist appeared at the exhibition in
ballet slippers – pointe shoes. According to Afag Huseynova, a very
kind-hearted and positive person, she wanted to show that a person
can dance at any age and create with their works.
The Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist
Aghali Ibrahimov, the head of the section "Decorative and Applied
Arts" of the Union, People's Artist Aydin Rajabov, the head of the
department "Criticism and Art Criticism" of the Union,Honored
Artist Ziyadkhan Aliyev, the director of the National Art Museum,
Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova, film director,
screenwriter and producer Oleg Safaraliyev, friends and relatives
who spoke at the opening of the exhibition hailed Afag Huseynova's
great talent, her vital energy and high human qualities.
Throughout her life, Afag Huseynova has taken an active
stance.
A graduate of the Baku Choreographic School (now the Baku
Choreographic Academy) and the Faculty of Decorative and Applied
Arts of the Azerbaijan State Institute of Arts (now the State
University of Culture and Arts), she has been a soloist for
"Azkoncert," worked at the Museum of Restoration.
Afag Huseynova participated in international exhibitions in
Germany, Portugal, Mongolia, the USA, Turkiye, France, Denmark, the
UK, Norway, Poland, and others.
In 1999, she founded and has since led the Creative Women
Association, which promotes the development of young talents.
Over the years, under her leadership, projects have been carried
out for orphans, refugees, and displaced persons, veterans of the
Garabagh War, documentaries have been filmed, artworks restored,
exhibitions and creative courses organized, as well as scientific
research and art critique conducted, among others.
She is the author of works such as "The Evolution of Azerbaijani
Dance" and "Azerbaijani Ballet Performance: Genesis and Synthesis
of the Arts."
The exhibition will run until January 29.
MENAFN23012025000195011045ID1109122305
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.