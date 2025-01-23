CHARIOT ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES AN EXCLUSIVE DEARBORN PREMIERE OF CASH FOR GOLD AT THE HENRY FORD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The original drama concludes its limited national theatrical release with screening in producer's home state of Michigan.

DETROIT, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chariot Entertainment invites audiences to experience an exclusive screening of its original drama, CASH FOR GOLD, at The Henry Ford's Giant Screen Experience on January 25, 2025. This special event will include a meet-and-greet and post-film Q&A session with acclaimed Michigan native and producer Ahmos Hassan, who will share insights into the film's creation and themes.

CASH FOR has earned acclaim through its successful film festival appearances and limited theatrical release in major cities, including Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and Detroit. With its engaging narrative at the forefront, the film has resonated deeply with viewers and critics.

EVENT DETAILS

- Date: January 25, 2025

- Time: Doors open at 7:30 PM

- Location: The Henry Ford's Giant Screen Experience, Dearborn, MI

- Ticket Information: HERE

CASH FOR GOLD tells the story of a struggling Army widow who finds work with a Muslim family at Christmas time, facing a secret that could unravel her whole life. Set against the backdrop of Christmas in America's heartland, CASH FOR GOLD is a poignant feature film about loss, forgiveness and hope as it follows Grace (Deborah Puette), an Army widow hiding a dark secret and fighting to support herself and her young son (Sawyer Gacka) while clinging to her recent sobriety. With Christmas fast approaching, she takes a job at the local pawn shop owned by the town's only Muslim family. Grace initially butts heads with the owner's son, Hasan (Farshad Farahat), a man with a secret of his own. As their relationship deepens, forces within their tiny community propel them toward one dangerous, explosive night. Will they each face the mistakes of their past...or be destroyed by them forever?

Directed by Robert Enriquez & Deborah Puette from a screenplay written by Puette, CASH FOR GOLD was produced by Ahmos Hassan and Robert Enriquez. The cast includes Deborah Puette ('Grace'), Farshad Farahat ('Hasan'), JoBeth Williams ('Boots'), David Sullivan ('Mikey'), Lesley Fera ('Mary Clarke'), Jeff Kober ('Robby'), Andrew J. West ('Eric'), Marcelo Tubert ('Mohammad'), and Sawyer Gacka ('Noah').

Producer Ahmos Hassan shared, "CASH FOR GOLD is a heartwarming and thought-provoking story that highlights the transformative power of human connection. We are excited to present this film and promote important conversations about forgiveness and kindness, especially as we transition from the holiday season."

Dedicated to showcasing authentic narratives of Muslim characters, Hassan founded Chariot Entertainment to enhance the film and television landscape. The screening at The Henry Ford Museum is a vital opportunity to celebrate diverse stories that resonate with universal themes of love, forgiveness and hope.

Visit Eventbrite for further information and to reserve tickets.



Watch the film's trailer HERE .

Press Notes and Film Images HERE . More on the film is available at CashForGoldthefilm.

About Chariot Entertainment

Chariot Entertainment , founded in 2017 by Ahmos Hassan, is a Los Angeles-based production company dedicated to creating socially impactful entertainment that inspires understanding, empathy, and cultural connection. The company develops and produces scripted and unscripted television series and feature films, leveraging both original and existing intellectual property to explore diverse perspectives and foster meaningful dialogue. With a commitment to reshaping narratives and reflecting the richness of human experience, Chariot Entertainment aims to contribute to a more inclusive and connected American popular culture. CASH FOR GOLD, releasing digitally nationwide in early 2025 via Freestyle Digital Media , marks the company's debut feature film production, with several others in development and various stages of completion.

Press Contact s:

Angel Bell

Moment Strategies /

[email protected]

Lisa M. Trifone

Bright Iris Film Co. /

[email protected]

