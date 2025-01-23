Shmush! Launches Revolutionary Vitamin Health Biscuits To Transform Pet Wellness And Longevity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Introducing Tailored Morning and Nighttime Nutrition for Dogs with Superfood-Packed Biscuits Designed to Support Longevity and Holistic Health

NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shmush!, a Nutritional Holistic Pet Wellness Brand, dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, nutrient-packed, and veterinarian approved products for dogs, announced the introduction of their revolutionary Biscuits designed to promote pet longevity and optimal health through tailored nutrition for morning and nighttime. The brand's mission is to empower pet parents to give their furry companions the best possible life through science-backed holistic care.“Shmush! is more than just a pet food brand-we have redefined how pet parents should be thinking about wellness for their dogs,” said Dr Hill Trope, Co-Founder of Shmush!.“With our dual-formula approach, Shmush! created biscuits that are not only delicious but also purposeful, addressing specific health needs to ensure dogs live their healthiest and happiest lives. Our passion for pets is the foundation of everything we do, and we're thrilled to share these products with families everywhere.”At the heart of Shmush!'s innovative product line are two specialized formulas: Breakfast Biscuits infused with anti-inflammatory ingredients like Astaxanthin, Moringa Leaf, and Blueberries, and Bedtime Biscuits featuring immunity-boosting ingredients like Colostrum, Chia Seeds, and Omega Fatty Acids. These superfood-packed biscuits are oat-based, avoiding common allergens like wheat and soy, ensuring they're suitable for dogs of all sizes and breeds.Shmush! appeals to a broad audience of pet parents, from those who embrace natural, holistic care to those seeking science-backed solutions to improve their dog's health and longevity. The brand's commitment to transparency, sustainability, and high-quality ingredients resonates with families who view their pets as an integral part of their lives.Shmush! has launched an interactive Pet Longevity Playbook, a free resource designed to educate pet parents on holistic wellness, preventive care, and establishing healthy routines. In addition, Shmush! is rolling out a comprehensive social media campaign to engage with its audience, leveraging partnerships with pet influencers and community-driven content to amplify its message of love and care.Shmush! products are now available online and at select retailers, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

